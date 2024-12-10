The land sale agreement with collapsed developer Nikal Ltd has now been formally terminated by Blackpool Council - paving the way for a new investor to be found.

Members of the council's executive agreed to cancel the deal and set aside £200,000 to launch a global search for new developers.

A new developer will be sought for the Central Car Park site in Blackpool | Local Democracy Reporting Service

It was revealed in October that Nikal, which had been working with Blackpool Council since 2016 to bring indoor theme parks, hotels and restaurants to the Central Station site, had gone into administration.

But town hall chiefs say they are confident of finding new investors for the site which had been earmarked for a £300m transformation.

The site will be marketed as quickly as possible with the existing planning consents in place which includes outline planning permission for three indoor theme parks, a 200-room hotel plus bars, restaurants and outdoor entertainment space.

Full planning permission was granted in October 2021 to upgrade buildings on Central Drive including the King Edward cinema, King Edward pub and King Edward apartments into holiday accommodation, restaurants and bars as part of the Heritage Quarter. A seven-storey car park with 1,306 spaces opened on the site earlier this year.

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb has backed calls by the public for an indoor arena, similar to the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, to be built on the land.

A report to the executive says terminating the agreement with Nikal, which was signed in January 2020, "will ensure that the council is able to re-market the excellent investment and development opportunity the site presents.”

The site will be re-marketed with existing planning consents, some of which are illustrated in this artist's impression | Submitted

It adds: "The council remains determined to see its vision and aspirations for a world class leisure development delivered on the site, as it seeks to move forward with its ambition for regeneration, economic growth and resilience across the town.

"It is imperative that the momentum to see development on the site is not lost and that every effort is maintained to seek a new investor/developer as soon as practically possible."

Demolition of the empty police station and magistrates court building is now expected early next year to provide a fully cleared site. The £200,000 marketing costs will be met from revenue generated by the existing Central Station surface car park.