Appeal for wanted Preston man

An appeal has been launched for a Preston man who failed to attend court.

Karl Bruney, 29, from is wanted on warrant after failing to attend court today accused of driving offences.

He is also wanted for breaching his bail conditions.

Sergeant Scott Archer said: “We are making a number of enquiries to trace Bruney. If you have any information, or know where he is, please do not approach him but contact us as soon as possible.”

Bruney is described as being 5ft 9in tall, of heavy build with short dark receding hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to have links to the New Hall Lane, Ribbleton, Ashton, Grange, Moor Nook and city centre areas of Preston.

Anyone with information should call 01772 209702, or if they fail to get an answer, 101, quoting reference number 04/25332/18.