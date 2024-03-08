A crispy battered fish and chunky chips lathered in vinegar will have people queuing outside shops in order to order such a meal.

It is one of Britain’s staple foods and is adored by many and the people of east Lancashire are no different.

We looked at TripAdvisor as well as Google reviews to highlight some of the best fish and chip shops in the area.

Here are 25 of the best fish and chip shops in Blackburn, Burnley, Darwen and Accrington:

1 . Jade Fish & Chips 122 Richmond Hill St, Accrington BB5 0QT | 4.6 out of 5 (48 Google reviews)

2 . Lee's Chippy 14 Todmorden Rd, Burnley BB10 4AE | 4.1 out of 5 (120 Google reviews)

3 . Mayfield Fish & Chips 57 Junction St, Darwen BB3 2PR | 4.1 out of 5 (82 Google reviews)

4 . Michael's Plaice 7 Shorrock Ln, Blackburn BB2 4DA | 4.7 out of 5 (78 Google reviews)