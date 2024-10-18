Two Lancashire fish and chips shops named in the Top 40 shortlist in the UK
The prestigious awards which celebrates the excellence of the fish and chip industry has announced a shortlist of the top 40 chippies across the UK with Farington Chippy in Leyland and Westend Fish and Chips in Oswaldtwistle among them.
Organised by the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), the awards will highlight the best of British fish and chip shops, as they showcase industry awareness, product knowledge, environmental and sustainability best practice, employer responsibility, customer service and more.
President of the NFFF, Andrew Crook, said: “Takeaway of the Year is the big one, so it goes without saying that the journey it takes contenders on is very intense.
“At each stage learnings and recommendations are provided to encourage the hopefuls to keep pushing forward and that’s why the National Fish & Chip Awards is seen as the competition for chip shop owners that want the additional steer to become better than they were before.
“We’re off to a brilliant start and we’re excited for the next rounds and to honour these deserving people.”
Chippies will go head to head to be crowned first 'plaice' at the Oscars of the fish and chip world in February next year.
