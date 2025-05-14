A coroner has warned that lessons must be learnt following the suicide of a Preston man - or future deaths will occur.

Kate Bissett, Area Coroner for Lancashire and Blackburn with Darwen, has compiled a Prevention of Future Deaths Report after handling the case of James Paul Michael Masheter, who died on April 1, 2024, aged 42.

She criticised the NHS Pathways system used to triage patients in a mental health crisis, and said that incorrect information about the waiting times for ambulance attendance was provided to Mr Masheter’s friend had contributed to his death.

Background

Mr Masheter, of Hoyles Lane, Cottam, had a history of self-injurious behaviour when in a mental health crisis. Prior to his death, a relationship had ended and he had financial concerns.

The evening before his death, he had injured himself several times with a knife and reached out to a friend for help, saying he was “dying”. His friend phoned 999 to request an ambulance four times during the night, and each time, Mr Masheter was triaged as a category 3 incident. The “urgent” categorisation means paramedics should arrive on the scene within 120 minutes “at least nine out of 10 times”.

An inquest conclusion stated: “Due to demands of the service, there were significant delays in ambulance allocation but Mr Masheter’s friend was told that that delay was significantly less than was the case. Believing an ambulance to be arriving imminently, the friend left Mr Masheter, who went on to secure a ligature which caused his death.”

The ambulance did not arrive until 8.10am the following day and the crew found Mr Masheter deceased by hanging.

The inquest conclusion added: “Incorrect information about the waiting times for ambulance attendance was provided to Mr Masheter’s friend and this contributed to his death. It is not possible to determine Mr Masheter’s intentions at the time at which he secured the ligature given his behaviour was in the context of a significant mental health crisis”.

Coroner’s concerns

In her Prevention of Future Death’s Report, Ms Bissett said she was concerned that “significant” ambulance delays were caused by the way in which Mr Masheter’s mental health crisis was categorised, and said: “It is not clear to me whether it is possible for serious mental health crisis situations which present a risk to life are capable of being properly risk assessed on the basis of the NHS Pathways mental health triage which exists at present.”

She added: “In my opinion action should be taken to prevent future deaths and I believe you have the power to take such action.”

NHS Pathways - which is used by North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) with a view to exploring how mental health calls are triaged, has been asked to respond to the coroner over her concerns by May 30.

An NWAS spokesperson said: “We offer our sincere condolences to James’s family and apologise for not responding to him quickly enough. We have carried out our internal investigation and will review the response to the coroner’s concerns.”

An NHS spokesman said: “NHS England extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of James Masheter. We are carefully considering the Prevention of Future Deaths Report sent to us by HM Coroner and will respond in due course.”