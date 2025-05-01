Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The mum of a 15-year-old boy killed in a hit-and-run says she has been left devastated after new information emerged nearly nine years after his death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Penwortham schoolboy Dylan Crossey died hours after being knocked off his bike by David Harwood's silver BMW in Chainhouse Lane, Whitestake, on the evening of October 7, 2016.

A court case prosecuting Mr Harwood for causing death by careless driving collapsed in 2018 because of a lack of evidence, and an inquest in January 2024 recorded a narrative verdict, the coroner unable to satisfy the required elements of unlawful killing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dylan’s mum, Tracey Milligan, vowed not to give up the fight for more information relating to her son’s case, and her questions resulted in an IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct) investigation into potential misconduct by three Lancashire police officers.

The Post understands that two officers are still to have their cases fully concluded, but that the IOPC recommended that one - PC Philip Wilson who was first on the scene at the fatal collision - should attend a disciplinary hearing with Lancashire Constabulary over allegations he failed to conduct duties and responsibilities properly.

Dylan Crossey | Third party

New information

That hearing took place on April 1 at Lancashire Police’s Hutton headquarters. During the course of the hearing, Ms Milligan said she heard that PC Wilson took a witness statement from a woman on the evening of the fatal incident, but this has been mislaid, the details forgotten, and subsequently never presented to the CPS, or coroner.

Ms Milligan also said she heard that PC Wilson failed to make a scene log - recording all details of the scene when first arrived - despite her having seen documents from October 8, 2016 signed to say he had.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other information she said she heard for the first time that day was that Armed Response Vehicles attended the scene, and that PC Wilson saw a parked vehicle facing Penwortham Way.

Ms Milligan said the revelations have shocked her, and made her question the validity of the whole police investigation. She said: "It's absolutely heartbreaking, Dylan was my life. I'm still being sent on a wild goose chase after all this time. I feel like I've been kicked in the guts."

Ms Milligan's solicitor, Sefton Kwasnik, said he "has never seen anything like it", in his lengthy career. He said: "Tracey is overwhelmed by this. When we were in the hearing, she was ashen, she could hardly speak. Tracey wants to appeal to the Chief Constable to end this, for him to be completely transparent about all the information."

Witness statement

He added: “To find out new information now, almost nine years later, is unbelievable. The witness statement - we do not know who that person was or what was said. It could have been a vital eyewitness with information that could have helped the prosecution or the coroner. He (PC Wilson) must have thought it would sufficiently important to have recorded it at the roadside."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Milligan’s previous appeals for people to come forward with information from the night of the incident have not resulted in any approaches, but Tracey said: "The woman, whoever she was, has not come forward to us. But is that because she thinks she's given a statement to the police and we already know what she saw?"

Mr Kwasnik added: "The public are entitled to know that the police are doing their job properly. But what on earth is going on here?”

It is believed that PC Wilson was given a written warning at the conclusion of the hearing.

Lancashire Police

Lancashire Police declined to comment on the hearing or investigative matters. A spokesman said: “Our thoughts remain with Dylan’s family and friends who have lost a loved one in tragic circumstances.”