A report into the death of an inmate at Preston Prison has criticised the care he received.

Thomas Moffett died of cardiac tamponade (a heart condition) aged 56 on August 6, 2019 after falling ill at HMP Preston.

The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman (PPO) have probed the circumstances surrounding his death, and a report was issued this week. Ombudsman Sue McAllister raised several concerns in her report, and made a range of recommendations for prison staff.

Background

Mr Moffett was released from prison on February 14, 2017, on licence, but recalled on July 3, 2019 and sent to HMP Preston. He had a history of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD, a chronic inflammatory lung disease) and substance misuse, both of which were appropriately treated. In early August 2019, Mr Moffett had diarrhoea and was vomiting. Healthcare staff reviewed him frequently and noted his vital signs were in the normal range.

On August 5, an officer radioed healthcare staff to request a medical emergency code blue for Mr Moffett, typically used when a prisoner has chest pains, difficulty with breathing, is choking or having a suspected stroke. A nurse responded immediately and found that Mr Moffett continued to vomit and have diarrhoea. She reviewed Mr Moffett, who was conscious and alert, and his vital signs remained within the normal range.

Throughout the course of the day, he collapsed twice more and by 2.30pm his observations were getting worse - he had increased difficulty breathing and his oxygen saturation levels were lower. A nurse assessed that he needed to go to hospital and told a prison manager that an ambulance should be called. The prison manager wanted a second opinion from a GP. There were no GPs available so a nurse prescriber agreed that an ambulance should be called.

At 5.25pm, a non-urgent ambulance was called but they could not say when they would attend. Sometime between 5.30 and 6.30pm, the paramedic completed an ECG which showed that Mr Moffett had a possible pericardial effusion (an abnormal accumulation of fluid around the heart which affects the function of the heart). Prison staff updated the ambulance service and contacted them four more times to ask when the ambulance would arrive. Mr Moffett’s condition continued to deteriorate and at 9.13pm, the control room requested an emergency ambulance.

HMP Preston | google

At 9.26pm, an ambulance arrived, and Mr Moffett was transferred to hospital, restrained by double cuffs. At 10.25pm, Officer A told a prison manager that Mr Moffett’s condition had deteriorated and asked if his restraints could be removed. The manager refused and told the officer only to remove the restraints as a last resort. Mr Moffett went into cardiac arrest and at 11.15pm, the restraints were removed to allow hospital staff to carry out CPR, but, at 11.35pm, he was pronounced dead.

Post mortem

A Digital Autopsy Radiology Report concluded that on the balance of probability, the suggested cause of Mr Moffett’s death was cardiac tamponade (a build-up of fluid around the heart which impairs the heart’s ability to pump blood), caused by hemopericardium (an accumulation of blood in the pericardial sac around the heart). At an inquest held on January 14, 2022, the Coroner concluded that Mr Moffett died as a result of cardiac arrest brought on by metabolic acidosis as a result of prolonged diarrhoea and vomiting exacerbated by failings that caused inappropriate delays in him getting appropriate treatment.

Findings

In her report, the Ombudman states: “Although the clinical care Mr Moffett received at HMP Preston was generally good, the care he received on August 6, 2019 was not equivalent to that which he could have expected to receive in the community. He did not have an ECG after his first unexplained collapse on August 6.

“There was a delay in an ambulance being called because a prison manager wanted a second opinion from a GP after a prison paramedic said that that an ambulance should be called.” It continues: “We are concerned that a prison paramedic’s entry in Mr Moffett’s medical record was not timely, detailed or accurate as it should have been. Prison officers inappropriately radioed a medical emergency response code twice to ask healthcare staff to assess Mr Moffett. Mr Moffett was inappropriately restrained when he was transferred to hospital on August 6.”

Recommendations

Several recommendations have been made, including:

- The Head of Healthcare should ensure that an ECG is undertaken promptly if a prisoner collapses without clear explanation, regardless of his physical presentation.

- The Governor should ensure that an ambulance is called promptly if a qualified clinical professional says that one is required.

- After concerns about ‘inaccurate and misleading’ entries by a prison paramedic, that the Head of Healthcare should ensure that healthcare staff make detailed, timely and accurate entries in prisoners’ medical records.

- After concerns that the Code Blue was not used properly, The Governor should ensure that all prison staff are made aware of and understand proceedures on medical emergency codes so that staff accurately and appropriately communicate the nature of a prisoner’s medical condition.

- After concerns that double-cuffing Mr Moffett was appropriate, The Governor and Head of Healthcare should ensure that all staff undertaking and reviewing risk assessments for prisoners taken to and admitted to hospital understand the legal position, that assessments fully take into account prisoners’ health and are based on the actual risk they present at the time.

Ms McAllister added: “Following a death in November 2018, we made a recommendation about the inappropriate use of restraints. The prison agreed to issue a Staff Information Notice about the appropriate use of restraints when prisoners are escorted to hospital. It is, therefore, disappointing that this remained a concern in our investigation into Mr Moffett’s death.”

An action plan has been been put together and issued publicly outlining the work that has been done to improve since Mr Moffett’s death.

The Ministry of Justice have been approached for comment.