In total, 28 planning applications were submitted across Preston between Friday, July 25 and Friday, August 1.
The deadline for a decision on the following is August 22.
Application 06/2025/0576
Ward - Brookfield
Location - 445, Watling Street Road, Preston, PR2 6TY
Proposal - Two storey side extension for 2no. additional apartments on first floor and 1no. retail unit to ground floor, and change of use of betting shop (Sui Generis) to retail unit (Class E) and dropped kerb for vehicular access for 3no. parking spaces
Case Officer - Megan Stewart on 29 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0759
Ward - Sharoe Green
Location - Archbishop Temple C Of E Secondary School, St Vincents Road, Preston, PR2 8RA
Proposal - Erection of an extension comprising classrooms, library, performing arts facility, reception with associated landscaping works and external works and internal access alterations following demolition of garage and single storey workshop
Case Officer - Megan Stewart on 10 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0763
Ward - Preston Rural East
Location - 181-183, Preston Road, Preston, PR2 5JP
Proposal - Change of use from a car showroom (Sui Generis) to a retail kiosk (Class E), erection of petrol filling station (Sui Generis) including 2no. petrol pumps and single storey canopy, amendment to existing access and associated parking and landscaping
Case Officer - Megan Stewart on 11 July 2025
*The application shows the retail kiosk will be a SPAR.
Application 06/2025/0765
Ward - Preston Rural East
Location - 43, Whittingham Lane, Broughton, Preston, PR3 5DA
Proposal - Proposed change of use of existing 5no. bedroom dwellinghouse (Class C3(a)) to Children's Care Home for a maximum of 3no. children (Class C2)
Case Officer - Megan Stewart on 30 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0769
Ward - Preston Rural North
Location - Land South of, Bartle Lane, Preston, PR4 0RU
Proposal - Discharge of conditions 24 (Construction Surface Water Management Plan), 25 (Surface Water Sustainable Drainage), 28 (Highways Surface Water Drainage Scheme), 29 (Management and Maintenance - Proposed Streets), and 36 (Site-Specific Operation and Maintenance Manual) attached to hybrid permission 06/2021/1414
Case Officer - Laura Holden on 15 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0770
Ward - Fishwick & Frenchwood, Ribbleton
Location - The Brick House, Ducie Place, Preston, PR1 4UJ
Proposal - Erection of business units (change of use from open storage (Class B8) to commercial (Class E)), including car, cycle parking, and EV charging facilities with associated landscaping
Case Officer - Megan Stewart on 15 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0775
Ward - Preston Rural North
Location - Hillcrest, Roots Lane, Preston, PR4 0JB
Proposal - Single storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory
Case Officer - Madeleine Highfield on 30 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0776
Ward - St Matthews
Location - 72, Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 5AR
Proposal - Certificate of lawfulness for existing use of property as an HMO (Sui Generis)
Case Officer - Megan Stewart on 17 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0786
Ward - City Centre
Location - 100, Beech Street South, Preston, PR1 8JQ
Proposal - Demolition of existing apartment block and garage; erection of a new build 3-storey apartment block with 4no. apartments and a new annexe building with 1no. apartment; with change of use from temporary accommodation (C2) to studio apartments (C3)
Case Officer - Lucy Henwood on 18 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0787
Ward - Preston Rural East
Location - Land to the west of Preston Road, Grimsargh, Preston
Proposal - Erection of 48no. bungalows for over 55s and care home with associated car parking, landscaping, open space and access from Preston Road (pursuant to 06/2024/0495 to seek variation of condition no. 1 approved plans and condition no. 3 surface water sustainable drainage for units 43-48)
Application 06/2025/0790
Ward - Cadley and Ingol & Cottam
Location - Former Ingol Golf & Squash Club, Tanterton Hall Rd, Preston, PR2 7BY
Proposal - Discharge of conditions no.15 (Bird and Bat Boxes), no.16 (Lighting Scheme), and no.19 (Surface Water Drainage) attached to planning permission 06/2024/0772
Case Officer - Laura Holden on 21 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0791
Ward - Preston Rural North
Location - The Outbarn, Stonyfold Farm, Stoney Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, PR3 2WH
Proposal - Change of use of existing barn and agricultural land to dwelling (C3) and domestic curtilage, including installation of 4no. windows and glazing of an existing entranceway
Case Officer - Vanessa Cartwright-Bremner on 21 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0793
Ward - Preston Rural East
Location - Land South of Guild Park, Whittingham, Preston, PR3 2JH
Proposal - Discharge of conditions no.6 ( preliminary otter and water vole habitat suitability survey) and no.9 (lighting scheme) attached to planning permission 06/2023/1201
Case Officer - Patrick Marfleet on 21 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0798
Ward - Cadley
Location - 97, Lytham Road, Preston, PR2 3EW
Proposal - Single storey rear extension, the proposed extension would extend beyond the rear wall of the original dwelling by 4.38m; the maximum height of the proposed extension would be 3.0m and 2.77m height at the eaves
Case Officer - Madeleine Highfield on 22 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0799
Ward - Preston Rural North
Location - Land at North East of junction of Lightfoot Lane and Tabley Lane, Preston.
Proposal - Discharge of condition no.19 (Employment Skills Statement) attached to planning permission 06/2024/0023
Case Officer - Patrick Marfleet on 22 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0801
Ward - Preston Rural North
Location - Kingsway Nurseries, Newsham Hall Lane, Preston, PR4 0AS
Proposal - Amendment to planning permission 06/2018/1091 comprising of revised design to House Type 1 for Plot 6, move the garage away from the boundary to form an attached garage, and alterations to the glazing on the east side elevation (non-material amendment not subject to consultation)
Case Officer - Vanessa Cartwright-Bremner on 22 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0807
Ward - Garrison
Location - 19, Chapman Road, Preston, PR2 8NX
Proposal - Two storey and single storey extensions and roof terrace to rear, installation of first floor windows to east and west side elevations, installation of new door to west side elevation, and removal of roughcast render and application of replacement render
Case Officer - Michele Evans on 29 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0809
Ward - Preston Rural East
Location - 17, Whittingham Lane, Broughton, Preston, PR3 5DA
Proposal - Amendment to planning permission 06/2024/0418 to clarify the scale and appearance of the double garage, and change the fenestration of selected windows on 4B House Type 2 (non-material amendment not subject to consultation)
Case Officer - Megan Stewart on 23 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0810
Ward - Ingol & Cottam
Location - 4, The Shires, Preston, PR4 0DN
Proposal - Various works to trees including a 20% crown reduction to 2no. Lime trees (T1 & T4), 20% reduction to 1no. Horse chestnut tree (T2), 15-20% crown reduction to 1no. Horse chestnut (T3), fell and remove 1no. dead Elm tree (T5), and pollard 1no. Beech tree (T6) to 6-8m
Case Officer - Georgia Amis on 23 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0811
Ward - Ashton
Location - 34, Star Youth Club, Tulketh Crescent, Preston, PR2 2RJ
Proposal - Discharge of conditions no.3 (Archaeological Investigation), no.8 (Street Maintenance), no.9 (Retain Adjacent Structure Scheme), no.17 (CMP/CMS) attached to planning permission 06/2024/1191
Case Officer - Laura Holden on 24 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0815
Ward - Preston Rural East
Location - Dean Farm Warehouse, Pudding Pie Nook Lane, Preston, PR3 2JL
Proposal - Stage 2 Technical Details application for the demolition of existing building and erection of 8no. dwellings, following the approval of Stage 1 Permission in Principle Application reference no. 06/2023/1023 (pursuant to 06/2024/0239 to seek variation of condition no.1 approved plans for plots 6 and 8)
Case Officer - Megan Stewart on 24 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0821
Ward - Garrison
Location - 93, Watling Street Road, Preston, PR2 8BQ
Proposal - Discharge of condition no.3 (Car Parking Details) attached to planning permission 06/2024/0153
Case Officer - Megan Stewart on 28 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0825
Ward - St Matthews
Location - Grass verge adjacent to the footpath, opposite 20 Blackpool Road, Preston, PR2 6NU
Proposal - Certificate of lawfulness for the proposed installation of new air quality monitoring station with power connection
Case Officer - Megan Stewart on 29 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0827
Ward - Preston Rural East
Location - Land to west of Gleadale House, Cumeragh Lane, Preston, PR3 2AJ
Proposal - Discharge of condition no.3 (Landscaping Scheme) attached to planning permission 06/2023/0761
Case Officer - Megan Stewart on 29 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0831
Ward - Greyfriars
Location - 26, Brookside Road, Preston, PR2 9TS
Proposal - Amendment to planning permission 06/2025/0205 comprising of raising the height of the single storey side rear extension flat roof to 3100 mm (retrospective)
Case Officer - Madeleine Highfield on 29 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0832
Ward - Preston Rural East
Location - Clarkson Farm, Back Lane, Whittingham, Preston, PR3 2FH
Proposal - Amendment to planning permission 06/2022/1202 comprising of internal layout alteration to create a full height entrance hall/void, change has removed the first floor window and added a rooflight for natural daylight; second gable feature has been created on the front/west elevation of both dwellings by stepping the first floor wall forward; cills of the ground floor windows on the new gable feature have been lowered to match those in the lounge; garage wall on the front/west elevation of both dwellings has been stepped forward to allow for siting the air source heat pump equipment in the rear of the garage whilst not compromising the use of the garage; windows on rear/east elevation on the garages or both dwellings have been omitted; window styles on the rear/east elevation of both dwellings have been amended (non-material amendment not subject to consultation)
Case Officer - Megan Stewart on 30 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0833
Ward - Cadley, Ingol & Cottam, Preston Rural North
Location - Walker Lane and Sharoe Brook, Preston
Proposal - Diversion of Public Right of Way - Order Route 5B DMMO (footpath and short spur between Walker Lane and Sharoe Brook) under Section 257 Town and Country Planning Act 1990
Case Officer - Patrick Marfleet on 29 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0835
Ward - Lea & Larches
Location - Lea Methodist Church, Birkdale Drive, Preston
Proposal - Discharge of conditions 9 (Site-Specific Verification Report) and 10 (Remediation Strategy) attached to planning permission 06/2023/0306
Case Officer - Megan Stewart on 31 July 2025
