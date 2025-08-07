Take a look below at all planning applications submitted to Preston City Council last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In total, 28 planning applications were submitted across Preston between Friday, July 25 and Friday, August 1.

The deadline for a decision on the following is August 22.

Application 06/2025/0576

A request has gone in to extend this former bookies to form a new retail store with two new flats on top. | Google Maps

Ward - Brookfield

Location - 445, Watling Street Road, Preston, PR2 6TY

Proposal - Two storey side extension for 2no. additional apartments on first floor and 1no. retail unit to ground floor, and change of use of betting shop (Sui Generis) to retail unit (Class E) and dropped kerb for vehicular access for 3no. parking spaces

Case Officer - Megan Stewart on 29 July 2025

Application 06/2025/0759

Archbishop Temple C Of E Secondary School is looking to erect new facilities. | Google Maps

Ward - Sharoe Green

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Location - Archbishop Temple C Of E Secondary School, St Vincents Road, Preston, PR2 8RA

Proposal - Erection of an extension comprising classrooms, library, performing arts facility, reception with associated landscaping works and external works and internal access alterations following demolition of garage and single storey workshop

Case Officer - Megan Stewart on 10 July 2025

You can read a full story on this application here.

Application 06/2025/0763

Plans have been submitted for the former Mitsubishi dealership in Preston | Google Maps

Ward - Preston Rural East

Location - 181-183, Preston Road, Preston, PR2 5JP

Proposal - Change of use from a car showroom (Sui Generis) to a retail kiosk (Class E), erection of petrol filling station (Sui Generis) including 2no. petrol pumps and single storey canopy, amendment to existing access and associated parking and landscaping

Case Officer - Megan Stewart on 11 July 2025

*The application shows the retail kiosk will be a SPAR.

Application 06/2025/0765

Ward - Preston Rural East

Location - 43, Whittingham Lane, Broughton, Preston, PR3 5DA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal - Proposed change of use of existing 5no. bedroom dwellinghouse (Class C3(a)) to Children's Care Home for a maximum of 3no. children (Class C2)

Case Officer - Megan Stewart on 30 July 2025

Application 06/2025/0769

Ward - Preston Rural North

Location - Land South of, Bartle Lane, Preston, PR4 0RU

Proposal - Discharge of conditions 24 (Construction Surface Water Management Plan), 25 (Surface Water Sustainable Drainage), 28 (Highways Surface Water Drainage Scheme), 29 (Management and Maintenance - Proposed Streets), and 36 (Site-Specific Operation and Maintenance Manual) attached to hybrid permission 06/2021/1414

Case Officer - Laura Holden on 15 July 2025

Application 06/2025/0770

Ward - Fishwick & Frenchwood, Ribbleton

Location - The Brick House, Ducie Place, Preston, PR1 4UJ

Proposal - Erection of business units (change of use from open storage (Class B8) to commercial (Class E)), including car, cycle parking, and EV charging facilities with associated landscaping

Case Officer - Megan Stewart on 15 July 2025

Application 06/2025/0775

Ward - Preston Rural North

Location - Hillcrest, Roots Lane, Preston, PR4 0JB

Proposal - Single storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory

Case Officer - Madeleine Highfield on 30 July 2025

Application 06/2025/0776

Ward - St Matthews

Location - 72, Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 5AR

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal - Certificate of lawfulness for existing use of property as an HMO (Sui Generis)

Case Officer - Megan Stewart on 17 July 2025

Application 06/2025/0786

A request has gone in for a new apartment block at 100 Beech Street South | Google Maps

Ward - City Centre

Location - 100, Beech Street South, Preston, PR1 8JQ

Proposal - Demolition of existing apartment block and garage; erection of a new build 3-storey apartment block with 4no. apartments and a new annexe building with 1no. apartment; with change of use from temporary accommodation (C2) to studio apartments (C3)

Case Officer - Lucy Henwood on 18 July 2025

Application 06/2025/0787

Ward - Preston Rural East

Location - Land to the west of Preston Road, Grimsargh, Preston

Proposal - Erection of 48no. bungalows for over 55s and care home with associated car parking, landscaping, open space and access from Preston Road (pursuant to 06/2024/0495 to seek variation of condition no. 1 approved plans and condition no. 3 surface water sustainable drainage for units 43-48)

Case Officer - Patrick Marfleet on 18 July 2025

Application 06/2025/0790

More applications have been submitted for the site of the former Ingol Golf & Squash Club. | Google Maps

Ward - Cadley and Ingol & Cottam

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Location - Former Ingol Golf & Squash Club, Tanterton Hall Rd, Preston, PR2 7BY

Proposal - Discharge of conditions no.15 (Bird and Bat Boxes), no.16 (Lighting Scheme), and no.19 (Surface Water Drainage) attached to planning permission 06/2024/0772

Case Officer - Laura Holden on 21 July 2025

Application 06/2025/0791

Ward - Preston Rural North

Location - The Outbarn, Stonyfold Farm, Stoney Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, PR3 2WH

Proposal - Change of use of existing barn and agricultural land to dwelling (C3) and domestic curtilage, including installation of 4no. windows and glazing of an existing entranceway

Case Officer - Vanessa Cartwright-Bremner on 21 July 2025

Application 06/2025/0793

Ward - Preston Rural East

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Location - Land South of Guild Park, Whittingham, Preston, PR3 2JH

Proposal - Discharge of conditions no.6 ( preliminary otter and water vole habitat suitability survey) and no.9 (lighting scheme) attached to planning permission 06/2023/1201

Case Officer - Patrick Marfleet on 21 July 2025

Application 06/2025/0798

Ward - Cadley

Location - 97, Lytham Road, Preston, PR2 3EW

Proposal - Single storey rear extension, the proposed extension would extend beyond the rear wall of the original dwelling by 4.38m; the maximum height of the proposed extension would be 3.0m and 2.77m height at the eaves

Case Officer - Madeleine Highfield on 22 July 2025

Application 06/2025/0799

Land to the North East of junction of Lightfoot Lane and Tabley Lane, Preston | Google Maps

Ward - Preston Rural North

Location - Land at North East of junction of Lightfoot Lane and Tabley Lane, Preston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal - Discharge of condition no.19 (Employment Skills Statement) attached to planning permission 06/2024/0023

Case Officer - Patrick Marfleet on 22 July 2025

Application 06/2025/0801

Ward - Preston Rural North

Location - Kingsway Nurseries, Newsham Hall Lane, Preston, PR4 0AS

Proposal - Amendment to planning permission 06/2018/1091 comprising of revised design to House Type 1 for Plot 6, move the garage away from the boundary to form an attached garage, and alterations to the glazing on the east side elevation (non-material amendment not subject to consultation)

Case Officer - Vanessa Cartwright-Bremner on 22 July 2025

Application 06/2025/0807

Ward - Garrison

Location - 19, Chapman Road, Preston, PR2 8NX

Proposal - Two storey and single storey extensions and roof terrace to rear, installation of first floor windows to east and west side elevations, installation of new door to west side elevation, and removal of roughcast render and application of replacement render

Case Officer - Michele Evans on 29 July 2025

Application 06/2025/0809

Ward - Preston Rural East

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Location - 17, Whittingham Lane, Broughton, Preston, PR3 5DA

Proposal - Amendment to planning permission 06/2024/0418 to clarify the scale and appearance of the double garage, and change the fenestration of selected windows on 4B House Type 2 (non-material amendment not subject to consultation)

Case Officer - Megan Stewart on 23 July 2025

Application 06/2025/0810

Ward - Ingol & Cottam

Location - 4, The Shires, Preston, PR4 0DN

Proposal - Various works to trees including a 20% crown reduction to 2no. Lime trees (T1 & T4), 20% reduction to 1no. Horse chestnut tree (T2), 15-20% crown reduction to 1no. Horse chestnut (T3), fell and remove 1no. dead Elm tree (T5), and pollard 1no. Beech tree (T6) to 6-8m

Case Officer - Georgia Amis on 23 July 2025

Application 06/2025/0811

The Star youth club and community centre building is being replaced with apartments (images: National World/Darryl Howells Planning Consultancy Limited)

Ward - Ashton

Location - 34, Star Youth Club, Tulketh Crescent, Preston, PR2 2RJ

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal - Discharge of conditions no.3 (Archaeological Investigation), no.8 (Street Maintenance), no.9 (Retain Adjacent Structure Scheme), no.17 (CMP/CMS) attached to planning permission 06/2024/1191

Case Officer - Laura Holden on 24 July 2025

Application 06/2025/0815

Ward - Preston Rural East

Location - Dean Farm Warehouse, Pudding Pie Nook Lane, Preston, PR3 2JL

Proposal - Stage 2 Technical Details application for the demolition of existing building and erection of 8no. dwellings, following the approval of Stage 1 Permission in Principle Application reference no. 06/2023/1023 (pursuant to 06/2024/0239 to seek variation of condition no.1 approved plans for plots 6 and 8)

Case Officer - Megan Stewart on 24 July 2025

Application 06/2025/0821

Ward - Garrison

Location - 93, Watling Street Road, Preston, PR2 8BQ

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal - Discharge of condition no.3 (Car Parking Details) attached to planning permission 06/2024/0153

Case Officer - Megan Stewart on 28 July 2025

Application 06/2025/0825

Ward - St Matthews

Location - Grass verge adjacent to the footpath, opposite 20 Blackpool Road, Preston, PR2 6NU

Proposal - Certificate of lawfulness for the proposed installation of new air quality monitoring station with power connection

Case Officer - Megan Stewart on 29 July 2025

Application 06/2025/0827

Another planning application has been submitted to the land to the west of Gleadale House | Google Maps

Ward - Preston Rural East

Location - Land to west of Gleadale House, Cumeragh Lane, Preston, PR3 2AJ

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal - Discharge of condition no.3 (Landscaping Scheme) attached to planning permission 06/2023/0761

Case Officer - Megan Stewart on 29 July 2025

Application 06/2025/0831

Ward - Greyfriars

Location - 26, Brookside Road, Preston, PR2 9TS

Proposal - Amendment to planning permission 06/2025/0205 comprising of raising the height of the single storey side rear extension flat roof to 3100 mm (retrospective)

Case Officer - Madeleine Highfield on 29 July 2025

Application 06/2025/0832

Ward - Preston Rural East

Location - Clarkson Farm, Back Lane, Whittingham, Preston, PR3 2FH

Proposal - Amendment to planning permission 06/2022/1202 comprising of internal layout alteration to create a full height entrance hall/void, change has removed the first floor window and added a rooflight for natural daylight; second gable feature has been created on the front/west elevation of both dwellings by stepping the first floor wall forward; cills of the ground floor windows on the new gable feature have been lowered to match those in the lounge; garage wall on the front/west elevation of both dwellings has been stepped forward to allow for siting the air source heat pump equipment in the rear of the garage whilst not compromising the use of the garage; windows on rear/east elevation on the garages or both dwellings have been omitted; window styles on the rear/east elevation of both dwellings have been amended (non-material amendment not subject to consultation)

Case Officer - Megan Stewart on 30 July 2025

Application 06/2025/0833

Ward - Cadley, Ingol & Cottam, Preston Rural North

Location - Walker Lane and Sharoe Brook, Preston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal - Diversion of Public Right of Way - Order Route 5B DMMO (footpath and short spur between Walker Lane and Sharoe Brook) under Section 257 Town and Country Planning Act 1990

Case Officer - Patrick Marfleet on 29 July 2025

Application 06/2025/0835

Ward - Lea & Larches

Location - Lea Methodist Church, Birkdale Drive, Preston

Proposal - Discharge of conditions 9 (Site-Specific Verification Report) and 10 (Remediation Strategy) attached to planning permission 06/2023/0306

Case Officer - Megan Stewart on 31 July 2025