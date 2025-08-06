A global singing sensation has headed to Lancashire to try one of our most famous dishes...

Last week, people in Preston were doing double takes left right and centre as it appeared that superstar Ed Sheeran had paid a trip to the city.

In particular, the Ed Sheeran lookalike was spotted on the Flag Market queuing up for one of Preston’s now most renowned dishes- a SpudBros jacket potato.

For those not around that day, Ed’s arrival was made public knowledge thanks to the Preston social media stars themselves.

A man looking spookily like Ed Sheeran visited SpudBros on Preston's Flag Market last week. | SpudBros

SupdBros Instagram page shared a video in which one half of the duo, Jacob Nelson, walks down their van’s large queue, preparing to hand the ‘I’m the last customer of the day’ high vis vest to the last in line.

After stopping various times to get pictures with fans, Jacob finally stops a little further ahead of the queue’s end to chat to a man who looks exactly like Ed Sheeran.

At first you may think it is Ed- after all the video is excitedly titled “Look who’s the last customer of the day….👀” - but the ensuing chat reveals all may not be what it sees.

Upon receiving the vest, Ed says “No way, sweet mate, god is watching me today” but Jacob then replies: “God you really do look like him don’t you, that is crazy”.

In response, the ‘susperstar’ just laughs so it’s safe to assume it is indeed Ed Sheeran lookaline Ty Jones.

Just yesterday, SpudBros then shared another video of ‘Ed Sheeran’s’ visit to their van, captioned “Spud SHEERAN tried a spudbros!”

In this video, liked by an impressive 28k Instagram users, we learn that, after waiting twenty mintues, Ed/Ty Jones orders a crazy jacket potato topped with beans, cheese, tuna and garlic oil - which Jacob calls “the American special”.

Whilst preparing his order, Jacob asks the celeb lookalike if he would serenade him and Ty - whose instagram account ‘ed_experience’ boasts 87k followers- says “I can do”,

He then however begins singing ‘Thinking Out Loud’ before abruptly stopping and admitting “I can’t sing”.

After enjoying his food, the fake Ed is then invited by SpudBros to serve customers himself, with Jacob declaring “He’s a natural!”

Although it may not have been the real Ed Sheeran, SpudBros are no strangers to serving celebrity customers.

In the past they have served spuds to Hollywood actors Will Smith, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Liam Neeson.

Last month, pop star Ella Henderson even had a personal SpudBros delivery to Delta Hotel Preston whilst she was in the city for Preston Live.