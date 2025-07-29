Take a look below at all planning applications submitted to Preston City Council last week.

In total, 16 planning applications were submitted across Preston between Friday, July 18 and Friday, July 25.

The deadline for a decision on the following is August 15.

Application 06/2025/0536

Ward - Ribbleton

Location - Rowan Scrap Metals, 23-31 Rough Hey Road, Preston, PR2 5AR

Proposal - Two storey weighbridge office following removal of portacabin

Case Officer - Megan Stewart on 21 July 2025

Application 06/2025/0658

Ward - Fishwick & Frenchwood

Location - Frenchwood Social Club, Bence Road, Preston, PR1 4NP

Proposal - Change of use of car park to commercial self-storage containers

Case Officer - Lucy Henwood on 17 July 2025

Application 06/2025/0736

An application has been submitted for Simpsons Skoda | Google Maps

Ward - Ashton

Location - Simpsons Skoda, Admiral Way, Preston, PR2 2TY

Proposal - 6no. internally illuminated fascia signs, 2no. internally illuminated entrance portals and 2no. internally illuminated totems

Case Officer - Madeleine Highfield on 21 July 2025

Application 06/2025/0761

Ward - Garrison

Location - 83, Victoria Road, Preston, PR2 8NL

Proposal - Fell and remove 1no. Hawthorn tree (T1) and crown reduce 1no. Fruit tee (T2) by 1.5 metres

Case Officer - Georgia Amis on 21 July 2025

Application 06/2025/0768

A retrospective application has gone in for what was a furniture retail warehouse. | Google Maps

Ward - St Matthews

Location - 4a Crook Street, Preston, PR1 5LS

Proposal - Change of use from furniture retail warehouse to mosque and community centre (Retrospective)

Case Officer - Lucy Henwood on 15 July 2025

Application 06/2025/0774

Ward - Sharoe Green

Location - 11a, Yewlands Crescent, Preston, PR2 9QS

Proposal - First floor side extension, dormer to rear, conversion of existing garage to living space, additional ground floor windows to north elevation

Case Officer - Madeleine Highfield on 17 July 2025

Application 06/2025/0777

Ward - Greyfriars

Location - Land north of Eastway, Preston

Proposal - Amendment to reserved matters approval 06/2019/0178 comprising of minor amendments to the restaurant windows and external brickwork (non-material amendment not subject to consultation)

Case Officer - Laura Holden on 17 July 2025

Application 06/2025/0778

Holiday flats could be coming to 5 Fishergate Court.... | Google Maps

Ward - City Centre

Location - 5, Fishergate Court, Fishergate, Preston, PR1 8QF

Proposal - Change of use of existing redundant office space (Class E) to 5no. holiday units (class C1)

Case Officer - Lucy Henwood on 17 July 2025

Application 06/2025/0779

Ward - Ingol & Cottam, Lea and Larches

Location - Land west of, Lea Road, Lea, Preston,

Proposal - Discharge of conditions no.5 (Bat Survey Building 2) and no.13 (Bat Survey T103) attached to planning permission 06/2022/1101

Case Officer - Laura Holden on 18 July 2025

Application 06/2025/0785

Ward - Greyfriars

Location - 1a, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR2 3LP

Proposal - Discharge of condition no.7 (Boundary treatments) attached to planning permission 06/2022/1361

Case Officer - Lucy Henwood on 18 July 2025

Application 06/2025/0788

Ward - Sharoe Green

Location - 11 Churchfield, Preston, PR2 8GS

Proposal - Garage extension

Case Officer - Madeleine Highfield on 18 July 2025

Application 06/2025/0792

Ward - Garrison

Location - 16, Fulwood Hall Lane, Preston, PR2 8DB

Proposal - Amendment to planning permission 06/2025/0375 comprising of raising the height of the single storey rear extension flat roof to 3250mm (non-material amendment not subject to consultation)

Case Officer - Michele Evans on 21 July 2025

Application 06/2025/0794

Ward - Ashton

Location - 34, Star Youth Club, Tulketh Crescent, Preston, PR2 2RJ

Proposal - Amendment to planning permission 06/2024/1191 comprising of raising the finished floor level of Block 1 by 75cm (non-material amendment not subject to consultation)

Case Officer - Laura Holden on 21 July 2025

Application 06/2025/0795

Ward - Ashton

Location - 3, Tulketh Avenue, Preston, PR2 1DR

Proposal - Fell and remove 1no. small plum tree (Tree A) and 1no. small apple tree (Tree B) due low yield and to increase sky exposure in relation to an astronomical observatory respectively

Case Officer - Georgia Amis on 22 July 2025

Application 06/2025/0797

Ward - Brookfield

Location - 4, Stuart Road, Preston, PR2 6AD

Proposal - Two storey side extension

Case Officer - Michele Evans on 24 July 2025

Application 06/2025/0800

Ward - City Centre

Location - 38, Lauderdale Street, Preston, PR1 8JL

Proposal - Single storey and first floor extensions to rear, rear dormer and rooflight to front elevation

Case Officer - Michele Evans on 22 July 2025