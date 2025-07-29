All 16 planning applications submitted in Preston last week inc a new mosque & new holiday lets
In total, 16 planning applications were submitted across Preston between Friday, July 18 and Friday, July 25.
The deadline for a decision on the following is August 15.
Application 06/2025/0536
Ward - Ribbleton
Location - Rowan Scrap Metals, 23-31 Rough Hey Road, Preston, PR2 5AR
Proposal - Two storey weighbridge office following removal of portacabin
Case Officer - Megan Stewart on 21 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0658
Ward - Fishwick & Frenchwood
Location - Frenchwood Social Club, Bence Road, Preston, PR1 4NP
Proposal - Change of use of car park to commercial self-storage containers
Case Officer - Lucy Henwood on 17 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0736
Ward - Ashton
Location - Simpsons Skoda, Admiral Way, Preston, PR2 2TY
Proposal - 6no. internally illuminated fascia signs, 2no. internally illuminated entrance portals and 2no. internally illuminated totems
Case Officer - Madeleine Highfield on 21 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0761
Ward - Garrison
Location - 83, Victoria Road, Preston, PR2 8NL
Proposal - Fell and remove 1no. Hawthorn tree (T1) and crown reduce 1no. Fruit tee (T2) by 1.5 metres
Case Officer - Georgia Amis on 21 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0768
Ward - St Matthews
Location - 4a Crook Street, Preston, PR1 5LS
Proposal - Change of use from furniture retail warehouse to mosque and community centre (Retrospective)
Case Officer - Lucy Henwood on 15 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0774
Ward - Sharoe Green
Location - 11a, Yewlands Crescent, Preston, PR2 9QS
Proposal - First floor side extension, dormer to rear, conversion of existing garage to living space, additional ground floor windows to north elevation
Case Officer - Madeleine Highfield on 17 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0777
Ward - Greyfriars
Location - Land north of Eastway, Preston
Proposal - Amendment to reserved matters approval 06/2019/0178 comprising of minor amendments to the restaurant windows and external brickwork (non-material amendment not subject to consultation)
Case Officer - Laura Holden on 17 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0778
Ward - City Centre
Location - 5, Fishergate Court, Fishergate, Preston, PR1 8QF
Proposal - Change of use of existing redundant office space (Class E) to 5no. holiday units (class C1)
Case Officer - Lucy Henwood on 17 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0779
Ward - Ingol & Cottam, Lea and Larches
Location - Land west of, Lea Road, Lea, Preston,
Proposal - Discharge of conditions no.5 (Bat Survey Building 2) and no.13 (Bat Survey T103) attached to planning permission 06/2022/1101
Case Officer - Laura Holden on 18 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0785
Ward - Greyfriars
Location - 1a, Lightfoot Lane, Preston, PR2 3LP
Proposal - Discharge of condition no.7 (Boundary treatments) attached to planning permission 06/2022/1361
Case Officer - Lucy Henwood on 18 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0788
Ward - Sharoe Green
Location - 11 Churchfield, Preston, PR2 8GS
Proposal - Garage extension
Case Officer - Madeleine Highfield on 18 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0792
Ward - Garrison
Location - 16, Fulwood Hall Lane, Preston, PR2 8DB
Proposal - Amendment to planning permission 06/2025/0375 comprising of raising the height of the single storey rear extension flat roof to 3250mm (non-material amendment not subject to consultation)
Case Officer - Michele Evans on 21 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0794
Ward - Ashton
Location - 34, Star Youth Club, Tulketh Crescent, Preston, PR2 2RJ
Proposal - Amendment to planning permission 06/2024/1191 comprising of raising the finished floor level of Block 1 by 75cm (non-material amendment not subject to consultation)
Case Officer - Laura Holden on 21 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0795
Ward - Ashton
Location - 3, Tulketh Avenue, Preston, PR2 1DR
Proposal - Fell and remove 1no. small plum tree (Tree A) and 1no. small apple tree (Tree B) due low yield and to increase sky exposure in relation to an astronomical observatory respectively
Case Officer - Georgia Amis on 22 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0797
Ward - Brookfield
Location - 4, Stuart Road, Preston, PR2 6AD
Proposal - Two storey side extension
Case Officer - Michele Evans on 24 July 2025
Application 06/2025/0800
Ward - City Centre
Location - 38, Lauderdale Street, Preston, PR1 8JL
Proposal - Single storey and first floor extensions to rear, rear dormer and rooflight to front elevation
Case Officer - Michele Evans on 22 July 2025
