Temp traffic lights lasting 4 months & other major roadworks starting in Preston

Lasting between one day and four months, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 78 roadworks beginning between MondJuly 28 and Sunday, August 3, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Preston roadworks
Major roadworks starting in Preston between Monday, July 28 and Sunday, August 3 | Google Maps
2. Whittingham Lane, Goosnargh
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Utility asset works] PRESTON LANCASHIRE Spine F 1266021 - BLOCKAGES - Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in to facilitate spine cabling works.
When: July 28-July 30 | Google Maps
3. Whittingham Lane, Goosnargh (2)
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Utility asset works] PRESTON LANCASHIRE Spine F 1266021 - BLOCKAGES - Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in to facilitate spine cabling works.
When: July 28-July 30 | Google Maps
4. Roman Way, Preston
What: Multi-way signals
Why: s278 licence works carried out by Luddon Construction on Roman Way, Preston. Works to widen the entrance to Roman Way and realign existing carriageway.
When: July 28-Dec 5 | Google Maps
