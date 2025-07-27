Temp traffic lights lasting 4 months & other major roadworks starting in Preston

Lasting between one day and four months, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 78 roadworks beginning between MondJuly 28 and Sunday, August 3, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Preston roadworks Major roadworks starting in Preston between Monday, July 28 and Sunday, August 3

Whittingham Lane, Goosnargh What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] PRESTON LANCASHIRE Spine F 1266021 - BLOCKAGES - Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in to facilitate spine cabling works. When: July 28-July 30

Whittingham Lane, Goosnargh (2) What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] PRESTON LANCASHIRE Spine F 1266021 - BLOCKAGES - Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in to facilitate spine cabling works. When: July 28-July 30