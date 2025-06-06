Police will be joining forces with Lancashire Fire and Rescue service this weekend to showcase a live road traffic collision demonstration.

A free Alive to Drive event will be held on Saturday from 9am to 4pm at Tesco Extra, Towngate, Leyland, to show members of the public how emergency services deal with the aftermath of a crash.

An Alive to Drive event will be held tomorrow at Tesco Extra, Towngate, Leyland, to show how emergency services deal with the aftermath of an RTC. | South Ribble Police

A spokesperson for South Ribble Police said: “Want to see a LIVE demonstration of how we work with partners to respond to large-scale road traffic collisions?

“Come to the FREE Alive to Drive event this weekend.”