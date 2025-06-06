Alive to Drive event to showcase emergency reponse after an RTC to be held at Tesco Extra in Leyland
Police will be joining forces with Lancashire Fire and Rescue service this weekend to showcase a live road traffic collision demonstration.
A free Alive to Drive event will be held on Saturday from 9am to 4pm at Tesco Extra, Towngate, Leyland, to show members of the public how emergency services deal with the aftermath of a crash.
A spokesperson for South Ribble Police said: “Want to see a LIVE demonstration of how we work with partners to respond to large-scale road traffic collisions?
“Come to the FREE Alive to Drive event this weekend.”
