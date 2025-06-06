Alive to Drive event to showcase emergency reponse after an RTC to be held at Tesco Extra in Leyland

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 6th Jun 2025, 13:52 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police will be joining forces with Lancashire Fire and Rescue service this weekend to showcase a live road traffic collision demonstration.

A free Alive to Drive event will be held on Saturday from 9am to 4pm at Tesco Extra, Towngate, Leyland, to show members of the public how emergency services deal with the aftermath of a crash.

An Alive to Drive event will be held tomorrow at Tesco Extra, Towngate, Leyland, to show how emergency services deal with the aftermath of an RTC.An Alive to Drive event will be held tomorrow at Tesco Extra, Towngate, Leyland, to show how emergency services deal with the aftermath of an RTC.
An Alive to Drive event will be held tomorrow at Tesco Extra, Towngate, Leyland, to show how emergency services deal with the aftermath of an RTC. | South Ribble Police

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for South Ribble Police said: “Want to see a LIVE demonstration of how we work with partners to respond to large-scale road traffic collisions?

“Come to the FREE Alive to Drive event this weekend.”

Related topics:LeylandRTCPoliceLancashire Firefighters

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice