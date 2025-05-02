Breaking

Two pedestrians hit by car on Golden Hill Lane in Leyland

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd May 2025, 17:30 BST
Two pedestrians have been hit by a car on a busy road in Leyland this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Golden Hill Lane at around 4.22pm, with the road now closed between Chapel Brow, Northgate and Hasting Road.

Both pedestrians are receiving treatment for injuries, but their conditions are not yet confirmed.

Golden Hill Lane in Leyland has been closed following a crash this afternoonGolden Hill Lane in Leyland has been closed following a crash this afternoon
Golden Hill Lane in Leyland has been closed following a crash this afternoon | Lancashire Police

The road is expected to remain “closed for some time” while the scene is assessed and investigations are underway.

Heavy traffic is building in both directions due to the closure, with drivers advised to find alternative routes.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.”

