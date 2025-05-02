Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two pedestrians have been hit by a car on a busy road in Leyland this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Golden Hill Lane at around 4.22pm, with the road now closed between Chapel Brow, Northgate and Hasting Road.

Both pedestrians are receiving treatment for injuries, but their conditions are not yet confirmed.

The road is expected to remain “closed for some time” while the scene is assessed and investigations are underway.

Heavy traffic is building in both directions due to the closure, with drivers advised to find alternative routes.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.”