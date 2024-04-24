Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aldi shoppers in Lancashire have saved 23,200 meals from going to waste over the past year.

It’s all thanks to the supermarket’s initiative with the world’s largest surplus food platform, Too Good To Go, which launched in stores nationwide back in February 2023.

Shoppers across Lancashire have so far purchased 23,200 Too Good To Go bags at their local Aldi stores, the equivalent to £155,600 in savings, making them the sixth highest ranking region in the country. The bags contain a range of grocery products that are approaching their sell-by or use-by dates and are offered at a reduced price, costing just £3.30 each for at least £10 worth of food.

So far, the initiative has helped to avoid 62,700 kg of CO2 emissions in Lancashire alone, contributing to a total of 1,500 tonnes avoided and more than half a million meals saved across the UK since the initiative began.

Liz Fox, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “It is amazing to see the sheer number of our customers across Lancashire that have made the most of our Too Good To Go Surprise Bags since launching last year. This partnership not only allows us to reduce food waste and demonstrate our commitment to being a sustainable retailer, but also enables our customers to access quality food whilst saving even more on their shop.”

It comes as Aldi recently announced the extension of the collection window for its Too Good To Go bags, with customers now able to secure a bag up to 24 hours ahead of the collection time via the app in addition to this, customers are now able to purchase a Surprise Bag on Sundays.