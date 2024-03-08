Watch as our reporter unbags a Too Good Too Go 'surprise bag'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Following the news that Booths supermarket has signed up to the Too Good To Go app, I decided to see what the fuss was about.
The idea is that any food that's close to it's sell-by date is put into 'surprise' bags and sold off cheaply, instead of being thrown in the bin.
I downloaded the app, uploaded some details, and was off - with a magnitude of supermarkets, cafes and restaurants offering enticing deals.
Watch the video to see how I went on, and what food I ended up with.