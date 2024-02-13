Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the North West’s foremost manufacturers and a leader in the commercial vehicle sector, has opened its recruitment process for this year’s intake of apprentices.

Leyland Trucks are offering a development programme, with access to “state-of-the-art” technology and qualifications up to degree level.

Positions are available across the business, from engineering and operations to project management roles.

Leyland Trucks are on the lookout for 28 new apprentices, with opportunities abroad.

Each apprenticeship will be delivered in partnership with Preston College, Blackpool and the Fylde, UCLan, Training 2000 or Runshaw College.

The company prioritise investment in people development and training, with apprentices being paid a wage alongside their learning.

They also have exciting opportunities available such as being able to work abroad in places including, Australia, Brazil and the US.

Last year the company, which will once again be sponsoring Leyland Festival later this year, won Apprentice Team of the Year due to their impact on the business and their dedication to personal development. Applications close on Friday, March 1, with new apprentices starting their roles on 2 September 2024.