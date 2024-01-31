Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aldi is on the hunt for new British suppliers to partner with in 2024.

The call out applies to all product categories, including food, drink and Specialbuys, and forms part of the supermarket’s ongoing commitment to increase investment in local businesses.

The supermarket spent an additional £1.3 billion with British suppliers in 2023.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “British suppliers are the lifeblood of our business and without them Aldi wouldn’t be where it is today. We will always be at their side.

“Longstanding relationships with suppliers are at the heart of our success and we are proud to work with so many British suppliers, helping to bolster job opportunities and investment in the UK supply chain.”

It recently committed to opening up to 500 more stores across Britain, planning to invest more than £1.4 billion over the next two years. This includes work to expand its distribution and store network as well as improving existing stores and technology infrastructure to support growth.

