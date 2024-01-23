Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Supermarket giant Aldi has announced it is looking to recruit 500 apprentices across the UK in 2024, including in Lancashire.

Applications are now open for the supermarket’s apprenticeship scheme, with opportunities across stores, buying, logistics and HGV driver roles.

What is the rate of pay?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldi recently announced new rates of pay for all store and warehouse colleagues, with pay for some apprenticeship roles rising by up to 37 per cent.

At Aldi, a Store Apprentice can earn £8.44 per hour in year one, rising to £11.83 per hour in year three, with paid breaks. Meanwhile, those in logistics and driver roles can earn £10.96 and £14.13 per hour respectively.

Successful applicants will have the chance to achieve industry-recognised qualifications while they earn and will also be eligible for a number of additional benefits, including a range of shopping discounts, a bike to work scheme and a new mortgage advice option where colleagues can seek free mortgage advice and access mortgage education.

Fancy joining these two?

The apprenticeship push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive, with the supermarket creating 6,000 new roles across the UK in total last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa Murphy, Training and Development Director at Aldi UK, said: “We’re on the lookout for hardworking and driven individuals to bolster our Aldi team.

“By joining our apprenticeship scheme, individuals will become experts in their role and receive in-depth skills training at one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country.

“The apprentices of today are the leaders of tomorrow, so we’re always on the hunt for more amazing individuals from all backgrounds to join our team.”

How do I apply?