Aldi: See how work is progressing on new Preston supermarket - and what it means for traffic

Work is well underway on Aldi’s newest supermarket.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 12:44 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 12:52 GMT

The brickwork, roof, windows and exterior cladding appear to be in place at the site off Portway, which used to house the Trident building.

Plans have been approved for a double retail - one half to house an Aldi outlet and the other an unnamed discount retailer – creating up to 100 full-time equivalent jobs between them.

The new double unit will have around 250 car parking spaces, and will be accessed from an existing entry point on Port Way, with a second one to be added directly off Channel Way.

This week, work has been taking place on the second entrance, with one lane closed on Channel Way. Notices in the area warn commuters of disruptrion for the next six weeks.

The car park area is still a mass of rubble and hardcore, with ditches dug out for utilities.

When will it open?

Aldi has not responded to a request from the Post, but in August confirmed it was looking at opening in ‘mid-2024’.

Location

Aldi said they had been searching for a suitable home at Preston Docks for around five years. When open, it will stand just 500 yards away from it’s close competitor Lidl, which has a store in Strand Road.

The building has shot up since summer.

The building has shot up since summer.

The shop will sit on the former Trident Building site

The shop will sit on the former Trident Building site

Work looks to be underway on creating a new entrance.

Work looks to be underway on creating a new entrance.

Signs in the area.

Signs in the area.

