Aldi giving away 20,000 hot cross buns as an Easter treat - here's how you can get your hands on some
Aldi is giving shoppers the 'bun-lievable' opportunity to win free hot cross buns as the supermarket celebrates winning two industry accolades for its Specially Selected Luxury Fruited Hot Cross Buns (4 pack) - beating competitors, such as Tesco and M&S.
The popular supermarket chain famed for its middle aisle bargains has announced that it will offer 1,000 lucky fans a £5 voucher to buy hot cross buns - redeemable in any of its stores across the UK - that’s 20,000 buns in total!
The news comes as Aldi predicts more than 20 million hot cross buns to fly from shelves ahead of Easter Sunday.
Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “Now more than ever, we want to show that low prices don’t compromise on quality or taste, and these award wins are a testament to that.
“There’s no denying that hot cross buns are a household staple at Easter, so what better way to celebrate the news than with fans across the nation – best of luck to those that enter!”
Shoppers will be able to pick up Aldi’s fruited buns in stores with their free voucher.
All they need to do is send their name and address to the dedicated email address: [email protected], and the first 1,000 will receive their voucher in time to stock up for Easter.