Aldi is recruiting for wine tasters and will send you bottles for free - here is how to apply
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fancy being Aldi’s partner in wine? Shoppers will be delighted to learn that doors to Aldi’s Wine Club are once again open. The supermarket is recruiting thirty wine enthusiasts to trial its new range of brilliant wines – for free!
Successful applicants will receive three bottles from Aldi’s upcoming Spring Summer wine range, which launches in stores on Monday, March 18, to test and review over an eight-week period.
All chosen vino lovers need to do in return is share honest reviews of the wines across their social media channels, using the dedicated #AldiWineClub hashtag.
Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying, Aldi, said: "We embrace the opportunity to gather feedback from our trusted shoppers.
"It helps the buying team shape wine ranges into what they are - great tasting, award-winning, delivering on both quality and price.
"We look forward to welcoming the next thirty Aldi Wine Club members on board.
Shoppers can brush up on their wine tasting skills by following the five S’s to tasting wine - See, Swirl, Sniff, Sip and Savour.
To be in with a chance of landing the role, budding tasters simply need to send an email to [email protected] with the below details:
Full name.
Proof of age.
The name of your social media handles and the number of followers for each account.
150 words explaining why you think you should be selected as part of Aldi’s Wine Club.
What your favourite Aldi wine is and why?
Entries are open until Monday, March 4.