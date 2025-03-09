An adorable ginger cat who sports a rather impressive moustache is in need of a home.

One-year-old ginger male domestic short hair cat Nacho is currently at the RSPCA Preston branch and the team are already smitten with him.

One-year-old ginger male domestic short hair cat Nacho. | RSPCA Preston

He is described as very affectionate and friendly, and is always on the lookout for any attention he can get.

He is currently spending some time in a foster home and loves his snuggles.

When Nacho isn't begging for attention, he will be chilling catching up on some snoozing or taking himself for a wander about.

He isn't too bothered about having a groom and more just wants the fuss off you instead of the groom itself.

Nacho will come up for fuss but prefers not to be handled or picked up, he much prefers to keep to himself in this aspect.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “Nacho is very playful, he loves to chase after a flirt pole or play with any toy - this lad isn't picky!

“He is litter trained and knows how to use a cat flap.”

The adorable one-year-old cat is after a home - is it yours? | RSPCA Preston

He would be best suited to a home with no dogs and where he can be the only cat in the house.

He would be able to be rehomed with cat savvy children aged six and above.

If you think you can give Nacho the home he deserves then please email [email protected].