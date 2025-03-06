With the ongoing cost of living crisis, many pet owners are resorting to placing their furry companions in the RSPCA’s care, as they can sadly no longer afford to look after them.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the Preston branch that have not found their perfect family – could it be you?
Take a look at the latest adorable bunch including Brie, Roxy and Pippa.
If you think you could give any of these wonderful animals a home then email the RSPCA at [email protected].
1. Howard
Howard is our energetic, one-year-old male wire haired Lurcher. He is looking for his forever family to take him on plenty of journeys and adventures. Howard is a bundle of energy who loves to run and play. He would suit a home with children of a secondary school age and above whom are dog savvy and no other pets. Photo: RSPCA Preston
2. Tess
3. Holly
Holly is a 'sassy but sweet' black and white three-year-old domestic short hair who loves humans and wants to spend most of her time with us. She is a little shadow and will follow you everywhere, her favourite past time is to be cuddled up either in-between her people or on your lap. She is looking for a home where she is the only pet with children 5+. Photo: RSPCA Preston
4. Sirius
Say hello to super shy guy Sirius who is a beautiful three-year-old with piercing green eyes. He is described as super sweet and would best suit a home with cat savvy children aged 14+ and no other pets. Photo: RSPCA Preston
