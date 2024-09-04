A promising young cricketer from Lancashire who was talent-spotted by Freddie Flintoff has inspired TV viewers once again, during the reunion show.

Adnan, now 18, captured millions of hearts when he was featured in Freddie's Field of Dreams documentary, which was filmed for the BBC in Preston in July 2022.

While Freddie tried to turn an unlikely group of teenagers into a cricket team, his attention was drawn to Adnan, who is a refugee from Afghanistan. He was so awed by his skill that he appealed for asylum from the government for Adnan, which was granted.

Adnan’s foster parents, Barry and Elaine, who foster for Lancashire County Council, signed him up to a local cricket team to hone his talent and are keen to do everything they can to help him to achieve his dream of playing cricket professionally.

Adnan said: "It's always been a simple dream of mine to play cricket, professionally but I also want to continue with my studies as well.

"I'd love to do more filming as well, especially with my Field of Dreams family.

"Since the first series of Field of Dreams, I have always had great feedback all along. The second series, the feedback was even better, really brilliant."

The second round of filming Freddie Flintoff's Field Of Dreams On Tour was delayed by a year after the presenter was injured in a horrifying near-death crash filming Top Gear.

On the new series, which can be seen now on the BBC iPlayer, Freddie takes the same young cricketers on tour to Kolkata in India to give them new experiences.

Freddie bravely talks about the physical injuries he suffered, which included facial scars, and the mental scars he is still learning to live with.

Adnan said: "It was really good filming the show and I really enjoyed it. It was horrible to hear about Freddie's accident and I was so happy to see him again. I couldn't believe that he was really in front of me as the accident was so horrible. I am so relieved."

Adnan’s foster mum, Elaine, added: "We are so hugely proud of him in everything that he has done. He gives back so much to the whole family and he works so hard.

"We love him and are so proud of him."