How Freddie Flintoff helped a young Afghan refugee & what the teenager is up to now
In the upcoming second series of Freddie Flintoff’s Field Of Dreams, the Preston sporting legend has spoken about how he wrote to the Home Office in order to keep a young Afghan cricketer in the UK.
Chorley resident Adnan Miekhal, who was 16 at the time of filming, was the star of Freddie’s young Preston cricket team in the first series of the BBC show but in the latest On Tour edition, it is revealed his asylum application was rejected.
In the new series, Adnan’s foster parents can be seen speaking about the “difficult situation” and explaining that they went to father of four Freddie for help after the rejection.
Adnan’s foster dad Barry says: “That was a very difficult situation, when Adnan didn’t get approval the first time from the Home Office it was really disappointing.
His foster mother Elaine adds: “You find yourself not able to sleep at night, because scenarios are going through your head.
“What will I do if he has to go? What will I do if they don’t grant him asylum?
“Freddie asked us if there was anything more that he could do, and we said yes, write to the Home Office.”
The show, which premieres next week, shares how Adnan was granted asylum at the second attempt in August 2022, and that he will be able to apply for British citizenship in six years’ time.
What else do we find out about Adnan’s life following Field of Dreams?
The upcoming series reveals that as well as asylum being granted, Adnan won a scholarship at one of Lancashire’s most prestigious boarding schools - Rossall School in Fleetwood.
In a question and answer session for the BBC show, attended by the PA news agency, it was also revealed Adnan was unable to attend as he was playing for the under-19 team of Freddie’s former club, Lancashire.
What else is said about the relationship between Adnan and Freddie in the show?
After being reunited with Adnan, Freddie said: “That’s the thing, imagine a kid in Afghanistan playing cricket with a piece of wood and a ball, somehow getting himself to Preston.
“I don’t think he could’ve imagined how different his life is and how it’s changed.
“It’s just so nice to see him thriving and see him happy more than anything.
“He just needed an opportunity, he’s a real asset to have.”
Adnan also explains that when he first got to the UK he was unable to speak English, and goes on to add that Freddie had given him “a chance”.
The Rossall School pupil said: “When I came to the UK, I couldn’t speak English, I didn’t have a passport or documents.
“But since I met Freddie, I have the chance, where I have the opportunity to do something in my life.”
Freddie Flintoff’s Field Of Dreams On Tour will air on BBC One at 9pm on August 13 and it will also be made available on BBC iPlayer.
The new series will see Flintoff take his young cricket team, including Adnan, on a tour of India, where they play a number of local sides and learn about the country’s culture.
Speakinga t a launch event for the show, Freddie said: “I think the overriding theme of the trip was that we,,, realised (that) actually, in our lives, we get so many opportunities. And it’s all about taking them.
“I think the penny dropped with the lads as the tour goes on because some of the kids that we met, and some of the places we went to India, these kids only get one opportunity and they grab it with both hands…
“We thought: we’re not going to let any more pass us by.”
