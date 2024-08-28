Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new 3G pitch will be used by thousands of people per year including veteran and disability teams.

Accrington Stanley Community Trust (ASCT), has opened a new 3G pitch to the public after receiving a maximum £100,000 grant from the Sky Bet EFL Building Foundations Fund.

The small-sided pitch was built at Stanley Sports Hub, a venue that already serves many local grassroot clubs, sports groups and organisations.

It will be used by thousands of people annually, including veterans, over 50s and local adult disability teams.

The new 3G pitch at the Stanley Sports Hub is now open and taking bookings, providing the local community with a safe, inclusive place to play and watch sports.

Martin Fearon, CEO of Accrington Stanley Community Trust said: “The new pitch will provide a place for people to take part in physical activity and help reduce social isolation.

“It provides an opportunity to socialise with like minded people, keep fit, and it’s good for your mental health.

“The funding from the Sky Bet EFL Building Foundations Fund has been crucial at bringing the community together. We have seen different groups using the pitch, including members from our disability, walking football and veterans programmes.

“It’s absolutely vital that we can build facilities like this so people can come along, take part, and feel proud of their community.”

Neil Burrell, a player for ASCT’s Military Veterans team said: “Veterans football helps me keep one foot [in my military career] where I spent all my adult life and meet like minded people, it’s incredibly important for our physical and our mental health.

“It’s almost as daunting to leave as it is to start [in the military] which is why pitches like this are so important. If people who are suffering come and play football, they will see people have the same problems and can have a chat, and that’s all it takes sometimes to put them on the right path.”

Accrington Stanley first team manager John Doolan and several first team players attended the opening on Thursday August 8 and spoke about the positive impact the pitch will have on the community.

The first team players went on to have a small-sided match with ASCT’s disability team.

Accrington Stanley Manager John Doolan said: “The Accrington Stanley Community Trust provides a sense of belonging to everyone in the community. Football is for everyone, and you see the joy in everyone involved.

“There is a massive togetherness in this community and having the facilities and the fans we do help us play on a Saturday. It’s a great community and we are really proud to be part of it.”

Accrington Stanley is the first EFL club to net a maximum £100,000 grant from the Sky Bet EFL Building Foundations Fund in the latest round of funding awards to boost football community projects across England and Wales.

The Lancashire club with traditions dating back nearly 140 years is one of seven clubs to receive cash support in the second round of awards.