The pitch will be used by everyone from professional players to veterans and disability teams!

A new inclusive 3G football pitch has been built in Accrington following a £100,000 grant from Sky Bet.

The pitch, located at the Stanley Sports Hub, has been opened by the Accrington Stanley Community Trust and the Sky Bet EFL Building Foundations Fund.

The 3G pitch will be available for locals to book and will be used by over 40,000 people annually, including Veterans, over 50s and an adult disability team.

The pitch will be used by over 40,000 people annually. | EFL

Accrington Stanley has become the first EFL club to net a maximum £100,000 grant from the Sky Bet EFL Building Foundations Fund in the latest round of funding awards to boost football community projects across England and Wales.

The Lancashire club with traditions dating back nearly 140 years is one of seven Clubs to receive much-needed cash in the second round of awards since the Sky Bet EFL Building Foundations Fund was launched last season.

talkSPORT Breakfast Show host and Sky Bet ambassador, Jeff Stelling was one of the panellists who judged winning bids.

The entrance to the Accrington Stanley Community Trust Sports Hub. | NW

He said: “There’s no doubt that this round of funding will play a crucial role in keeping communities across England and Wales active for years to come.”

Accrington Stanley Chairman, Andy Holt said: “Community is key for every football club and this £100,000 grant from the Sky Bet EFL Building Foundations Fund is absolutely massive for the Hyndburn community.

“The new 3G pitch will mean more groups of every age and ability can use the excellent facilities that the Accrington Stanley Community Trust provide.”

The facilities at Stanley Sports Hub aim to provide the local community with a great place to play and watch sports inclusive for everyone.

During today’s opening day, several first team players for Accrington Stanley as well as manager John Doolan were in attendance and were impressed with the facilities that have been constructed.

Also in attendance today was Accrington Stanley owner, Andy Holt, Martin Fearon the Chief Executive of Accrington Stanley Community Trust and several participants from the over 50s and disability teams.

The Community Trust disability team had a friendly kick about with some of the Accrington Stanley first team players. | NW

The disability team went on to have a small-sided match against some Accrington Stanley first team players to test out the new pitch.

Martin Fearon said: “It is vital for the Hyndburn community to have safe spaces and state=of-the-art facilities to take part in sports.

“We have people as young as two all the way to those in their nineties taking part in different community activities.”