Rainbow Mbuangi has 21 England caps for the blind football team and now wants to bring more awareness to disability sports.

Rainbow became blind at the age of 8 after suffering a detached retina before gradually losing sight in both eyes.

He said: “It was definitely scary at the beginning but I learned to deal with it and eventually had the dream of competing at the Paralympics.

“I found blind football at the age of 14 and after playing at a good level, managed to get into the England senior men’s team at 15 and I have since represented England 21 times in two major competitions.

“Since then I have always been in and around the squad and it has been a really great experience!”

Rainbow (right) alongside popular YouTuber Chunkz during a video shoot. | Rainbow Mbuangi

With Rainbow playing blind football, he visits a lot of schools, universities and colleges around the country to try and raise awareness of disability sports.

Rainbow is currently a student at UCLAN in Preston studying physical education teaching as its something he feels passionate about

In a bid to raise awareness, the 21-year-old has been working with Sanctuary Cookalongs which is a community cooking group based in Preston with 60 cooks from 23 different countries who help people from minority backgrounds by delivering cooking workshops.

Rainbow is teaming up with the group to put on blind football sessions at Moor Park, Preston to get people involved with a new sport and meet new people on August 13, 20 and 27.

Sanctuary Cookalongs is a community group to help feed ethnic minority groups. | GoFundMe

Rainbow said: “I'm really excited to be collaborating with the group and their values are similar to mine, being passionate about diversity and inclusion.

“Last year, they ran Family tennis sessions, Family netball sessions and learnt how to cycle accessible bicycles in Moor Park.

“This year I am so happy to be collaborating with them by putting on blind football sessions for all to enjoy and learn about the game.

“The sessions will consist of demonstration of blind football, learning about the game and also people trying it out for the first time whether visually impaired or not as we encourage all people to try.”

Blind football as a sport is very inclusive as not just visually impaired people are able to take part but those who can see can wear a blindfold to get involved.

Rainbow believes the sport brings people together and puts those who can see, in the shoes of someone who has a disability.

Rainbow has been playing for the England senior men's team since the age of 15 and wants to fulfil his Paralympic dream. | Rainbow Mbuangi

He said: “It really helps to put what blind people are going through into perspective so it is definitely a great thing to do.

“Seeing someone play the sport at a high level like for England or the Paralympics is definitely empowering and inspiring people is something I want to do.”

Rainbow is now looking forward to playing in a set of international friendly matches for England against Japan with the first taking place this Sunday.

The footballer also wants to achieve his dreams of playing for England at the Paralympics as well as become a teacher in the future.