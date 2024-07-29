Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This local football club has been going since 1975 and now wants to build a new pitch for the community.

A Lancashire football club have started their campaign to build a new football pitch due to lack of provisions in the area.

Great Harwood Rovers has seen firsthand how sport has the power to break down barriers and unite communities.

With this in mind, they have launched an ambitious bid to develop their site and add a new 3G pitch to their provision, extending their capacity and allowing more people to use their facilities, in all weathers.

Currently, Great Harwood Rovers spend up to £25,000 a year on hiring 3G pitches just to fulfil their current team requirements.

The proposed synthetic all weather 3G pitch. | Great Harwood Rovers

As demand is high in the local area, these third-party pitches can be as far as Colne, 11 miles away.

The plans for a new 3G facility on site will provide growth participation for diverse and underrepresented groups, boosting accessibility and promoting an active environment, providing opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to be more physically active.

The total cost of the project is projected to be around £1m, and they have a very real opportunity to succeed in a bid for significant funding towards this from outside the borough.

In order for the bid to go ahead, Great Harwood Rovers need a significant number of responses to a quick survey asking the public's thoughts on the project which can be accessed here.

Great Harwood Rovers' plans for potential usage include:

Multisport use - netball, Flag Football, hockey

The recruitment of new players from underrepresented parts of the community.

The opportunity for older players to progress when they reach 16.

More teams for women.

Provision of walking football for the over 50s and disabled sport.

Engagement with schools.

A training base for other FA-affiliated clubs.

Facilities usage for classrooms / hub.

Mark Sheridan of Great Harwood Rovers said: "This funding is absolutely significant and will go a very long way to securing a new 3G pitch facility at Great Harwood Rovers.

Great Harwood Rovers have 28 teams for girls and boys ranging in age from Under 7s to Under 18s. | Great Harwood Rovers

“This will widen the club out to get more of the community active, and help keep us sustainable for a long future at our premises.

“Please if everyone can fill in the quick survey, we will be one step further to getting this project over the line for the benefit of our community!"

Great Harwood Rovers have been a fixture in the local community since 1975. They are an FA Charter Standard Community Club, run solely by local volunteers for children's grassroots football.