A sick toddler and her family have been able to visit Disneyland and meet Mickey Mouse and his friends all thanks to a kind-hearted stranger.

Georgia, from Burnley, who celebrates her third birthday this month, was joined on the trip of a lifetime – where no expense was spared – with mum Ashleigh, grandma Jayne, and big brothers Grayson, six, and Jaxon, four.

Ashleigh Bleasdale and her daughter Georgia who attends Derian House Children's Hospice were treated to a trip to Disneyland by a mysterious stranger. | UGC

Last year a mystery donor set out to give one Derian House family the gift of an unforgettable Disney trip.

Unable to choose, the charity invited families to share their stories and videos explaining why they deserved the chance to win the magical holiday.

Believing only one family would be chosen; the families arrived at a top-secret presentation at the hospice, where it was promised the winners would be revealed.

Georgia and her family meet Mickey Mouse. | UGC

But smiles and happy tears filled the room as it was revealed that in fact the generous donor had decided to send all 13 families on a Disney adventure of their choice.

Georgia and her family flew out to Florida on Sunday, March 30, for a fortnight – with plenty of pocket money courtesy of the mystery benefactor.

Georgia’s grateful mum Ashleigh Bleasdale said: “Without this kind-hearted mystery person, our family would never have been able to go to Disney World.

“We almost didn’t go to the Disney presentation, I just didn’t believe we would win – we were all in shock.”

“We stayed in a beautiful villa in Florida - it was bigger than my house.

“And one of the best things ever was, for once, I didn’t have to say no to my children. We did absolutely everything we wanted to. And I made sure they all came home with keepsakes that would remind them of this experience forever.

“We all absolutely loved Disney, it was a dream come true.”

Being dropped off at the airport in the Derian minibus. | UGC

Meeting with Goofy. | UGC

Georgia has been using Derian House Children’s Hospice since she was just three months old.

Ashleigh added: “We don’t know what the future looks like for Georgia, and we are so grateful that we could make such incredible memories for her and her brothers.

“The person who did this is like an angel. Nobody does things like this in this life. But it proves there are kind-hearted and generous people out there.

“Thank you is never enough – our family has been given an opportunity we would never have experienced otherwise. It has been life-changing.”

Derian House, based in Chorley, cares for more than 400 seriously ill babies, children, young people and their families from across the North West helping them to make the most of every moment.