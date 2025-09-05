Police have released CCTV images of three people they want to speak to in connection with a stabbing outside a Slug & Lettuce restaurant.

At around 4.04am on Saturday, August 9, police were called to reports of a stabbing on Church Street in Preston outside the Slug & Lettuce.

Whilst the victim’s injuries were serious, fortunately they were not life-threatening.

A spokesperson for the police said: “Do you recognise these young people? We want to speak to them in connection with our investigation into a stabbing.

“Whilst we have been making enquiries since this was reported to us, we are now in a position to ask for your help.”

They added: “We appreciate these images aren’t of the best quality, but they are the best we have.”

If you witnessed this incident, have any CCTV/dashcam footage, or feel you can help in any way, please call 101 quoting log 221 of 9th August or email [email protected].