15-year-old boy arrested after fire at former New Friargate Social Club on Maudland Bank
Firefighters were called to a large blaze at the former New Friargate Social Club on Maudland Bank shortly after 4.25pm yesterday.
Six fire engines were deployed and crews used four main jets, a hose reel, four sets of breathing apparatus and a ground monitor to bring the flames under control inside the single-storey building.
Roads around Maudland Bank and Pedder Street were closed off near the empty social club, with residents urged to keep their windows and doors closed.
The University of Central Lancashire said its Media Factory building will be shut over the weekend as a precaution.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police has confirmed that a 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson and enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information should call police on 101 referencing Log 0977 of Sept 4th.
Firefighters remain at the scene this morning as they continue to extinguish the one storey building using four mainline jets, two breathing apparatus, and one ground monitor.