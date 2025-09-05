A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a huge blaze at a former social club.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters were called to a large blaze at the former New Friargate Social Club on Maudland Bank shortly after 4.25pm yesterday.

Six fire engines were deployed and crews used four main jets, a hose reel, four sets of breathing apparatus and a ground monitor to bring the flames under control inside the single-storey building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters were called to a large blaze at a disused building in Preston. A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the blaze | Google

Read More Six fire engines tackle blaze at disused Preston building as residents urged to close windows due to smoke

Roads around Maudland Bank and Pedder Street were closed off near the empty social club, with residents urged to keep their windows and doors closed.

The University of Central Lancashire said its Media Factory building will be shut over the weekend as a precaution.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police has confirmed that a 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson and enquiries are ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information should call police on 101 referencing Log 0977 of Sept 4th.

Firefighters remain at the scene this morning as they continue to extinguish the one storey building using four mainline jets, two breathing apparatus, and one ground monitor.