Breaking

15-year-old boy arrested after fire at former New Friargate Social Club on Maudland Bank

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 5th Sep 2025, 10:34 BST
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a huge blaze at a former social club.

Firefighters were called to a large blaze at the former New Friargate Social Club on Maudland Bank shortly after 4.25pm yesterday.

Most Popular

Six fire engines were deployed and crews used four main jets, a hose reel, four sets of breathing apparatus and a ground monitor to bring the flames under control inside the single-storey building.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Firefighters were called to a large blaze at a disused building in Preston. A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the blazeplaceholder image
Firefighters were called to a large blaze at a disused building in Preston. A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the blaze | Google

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Roads around Maudland Bank and Pedder Street were closed off near the empty social club, with residents urged to keep their windows and doors closed.

The University of Central Lancashire said its Media Factory building will be shut over the weekend as a precaution.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police has confirmed that a 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson and enquiries are ongoing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information should call police on 101 referencing Log 0977 of Sept 4th.

Firefighters remain at the scene this morning as they continue to extinguish the one storey building using four mainline jets, two breathing apparatus, and one ground monitor.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceLancashire FirefightersPreston
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice