A huge new £3.7m production facility has been completed in the Ribble Valley - on a famous site.

Altham-based Readstone Construction have completed the project at Fort Vale Engineering in Simonstone, both on time and on budget. The new production facility is currently being kitted out by Fort Vale and it will be used as an assembly hall and despatch area by the company, who make valves and fittings for the road transport industry and distribute their products all around the world.

The building was constructed on the old Philips / Mullards factory of 20-plus years ago, which required all the old building foundations to be taken out, before work could be started on the new facility.

Fort Vale's latest investment features 30,000sqft of warehouse space, a full staff canteen for 30 staff including a seating area, kitchen and vending machines, two meeting rooms, office space, a locker room with showers, air conditioning, a state-of-the-art full glass platform lift, a server room, plus an accessible toilet and shower room.

As part of the build, a Building Management System (BMS) has been installed, whgich links up with the company’s other buildings and monitors all the energy usage. With Fort Vale extremely energy conscious, solar panels and energy efficient lighting has also been installed as part of the project, while an air lock system is in place, which saves on heat loss when goods are being transferred through from the warehouse into the facility.

Simon Whittam, Project Director at Readstone Construction, said: "This has been an extremely rewarding project for us to work on as a company.

"Fort Vale are continuing to expand here in East Lancashire and it has been a real honour to deliver a state-of-the-art facility both on time and on budget. These specialist high end units are what we can offer, and we have left a very happy client."