Local community embraces festive cheer at Whalley Manor
Local volunteers from Whalley in Bloom hosted a wreath-making workshop for guests, while the Mellor Brook Community Ukelele Group performed festive favourites alongside pop classics within one of the show homes.
Exceptional catering was provided by local favourite Breda Murphy, alongside hand-selected wines by Whalley Wine Shop, located just a short walk from the new development.
The high winds and torrential rain didn't put off guests, who travelled from surrounding villages to attend the now-annual event.
Look out for more events being held throughout 2025 at the development, located within the picturesque village of Whalley, in the foothills of the Ribble Valley. A range of three-, four- and five- bedroom homes are currently available to buy at the development.