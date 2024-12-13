Two Lancashire metal companies have been joined together to form a £130m-turnover business.

Poulton-le-Fylde-based metal trading business, Ashvin Metals, has acquired Burnley-based Metro Metals - established in 1958, which is a key part of Lancashire's metal recycling sector, specialising in ferrous scrap processing.

This acquisition, along with other recent purchases, has positioned Ashvin Metals as a £130m turnover business as the company continues to solidify its reputation in the recycling and processing of ferrous and non-ferrous metals. It has also increased its overall workforce to 60 employees.

Iain Swinson, finance director of Ashvin Metals, said: "This acquisition represents a strategic step forward for Ashvin Metals. It not only broadens our service offerings to include ferrous metals like steel and iron, but also brings with it a legacy of excellence that Metro Metals has cultivated over decades. By combining our expertise, we aim to redefine service standards in the metal recycling industry and provide unmatched value to our customers worldwide."

ormer Metro Metals owner Ross Shekleton (left) with Iain Swinson, Ashvin Metals financial director | Ashvin Metals

Metro Metals will continue to operate from the Heasandford Industrial Estate, Burnley, with all staff remaining in the business. Previous owner Ross Shekleton will remain involved during an interim period to advise the new owners as they familiarise themselves with the operations of the business.

“Bittersweet”

Mr Shekleton added: "This decision is bittersweet for me. Metro Metals has been such a huge part of my life and my family's history. My father started the business over 60 years ago, and it has been a privilege to carry his legacy forward. But, with my own children pursuing other careers, I knew I wouldn't be passing the business on, so selling felt like the right decision. Having worked with Ashvin Metals for many years, I am confident the business is in highly capable hands. Their expertise and vision will ensure that Metro Metals continues to grow and succeed within the larger Ashvin Metals group."

As well as its operations in Poulton-Le-Fylde and Burnley, Ashvin Metals also operates a site in the Midlands, Inglemere Metals in Blackpool, and recently set up Ashvin Can Recycling following the purchase of machinery from Borcan Ltd, to process aluminium beverage cans in Padiham.