A hospital in Preston has been chosen as one of the sites across the UK that can offer a NHS online booking system.

Patients across the North West can now receive treatment from some of the UK’s leading consultants at the earliest opportunity as a direct result of Greater Lancashire Hospital being selected for the NHS ‘Choose and Book’ portal for the first time.

The Preston-based hospital’s extensive range of services have been fully registered on a new online booking platform enabling patients and their GPs to choose the best specialist and most convenient time for their requirements.

Greater Lancashire Hospital is unique in that patients will be seen by some of the UK's top consultants and clinicians at their first appointment, meaning a quicker diagnosis and a shortening of their healthcare journey.

Greater Lancashire Hospital in Ribbleton's Millennium City Park now offers the NHS 'Choose and Book' online portal.

Services currently available at Greater Lancashire Hospital include neurology, neurophysiology, cardiology, women’s health, urology, dermatology, radiology and vascular medicine.

Other areas of out-patient expertise include ear, nose and throat (ENT), plastic and cosmetic surgery, pain management, eye surgery as well as respiratory medicine.

What exactly is this new booking system?

Choose and Book, which is also known as the NHS e-Referral Service (e-RS) Manage Your Referral system, was established in 2005 to provide patients with greater control over their healthcare.

It allows patients to check, cancel or change their bookings online while simultaneously streamlining the whole referral process.

Gwam Rajiah, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Greater Lancashire Hospital

What has Geater Lancashire Hospital said?

Gwam Rajiah, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Greater Lancashire Hospital, said: “We’ve always been committed to driving down patient waiting times by providing seamless healthcare pathways while ensuring the highest standards of care delivered in thoroughly modern surroundings.

“Our registration with the Choose and Book platform allows us to take this to the next level for even more people here in Lancashire and the North West by ensuring they can see one of the UK’s best consultants as quickly and conveniently as possible.

“With all our services now live for patients across the North West through the Choose and Book portal, the decision couldn’t be simpler.

“Greater Lancashire Hospital is owned and operated by local people for local people, and we look forward to welcoming even more patients through our doors with a warm smile, a drink and nothing short of first-class service."

Based in Ribbleton’s Millennium City Park, Greater Lancashire Hospital is an independently owned leading private hospital which works closely with some of the UK’s best-known consultants and medical practitioners to support regional NHS trusts and private healthcare patients.

The hospital is an approved supplier to the NHS which allows trusts to refer patients directly to its facilities for a wide range of NHS services ensuring that patients can be seen by medical professionals within a suitable timeframe.

Greater Lancashire Hospital remains the only hospital in the area to be classed “outstanding” for patient care by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).