Lasting between one day and a month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 62 roadworks beginning between Monday, August 5 and Sunday, August 11, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Preston & South Ribble roadworks starting between August 5 and August 11

Lea Road, Preston What: Two-way signals Why: [Diversionary works] Excavate joint bays with track in the footway to install and joint cable for HV diversion When: Aug 5-Aug 13

Garstang Road, Preston What: Two-way signals Why: S50 licence works carried out by Westshield on Garstang Road, Newsham, Preston. Works to install new rising main, construct new manhole and make connection into existing main. temp signals manned 7am-7pm. When: Aug 5-Sept 1