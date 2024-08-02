Week long road closures & other major roadworks starting in Preston & South Ribble this week

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon
Published 6th Apr 2024, 12:46 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2024, 14:11 BST

This week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston, including ones that require the installation of multi way temporary traffic lights for four months.

Lasting between one day and a month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 62 roadworks beginning between Monday, August 5 and Sunday, August 11, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Preston & South Ribble roadworks starting between August 5 and August 11

1. Preston & South Ribble roadworks

Preston & South Ribble roadworks starting between August 5 and August 11 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: [Diversionary works] Excavate joint bays with track in the footway to install and joint cable for HV diversion When: Aug 5-Aug 13

2. Lea Road, Preston

What: Two-way signals Why: [Diversionary works] Excavate joint bays with track in the footway to install and joint cable for HV diversion When: Aug 5-Aug 13 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: S50 licence works carried out by Westshield on Garstang Road, Newsham, Preston. Works to install new rising main, construct new manhole and make connection into existing main. temp signals manned 7am-7pm. When: Aug 5-Sept 1

3. Garstang Road, Preston

What: Two-way signals Why: S50 licence works carried out by Westshield on Garstang Road, Newsham, Preston. Works to install new rising main, construct new manhole and make connection into existing main. temp signals manned 7am-7pm. When: Aug 5-Sept 1 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: [New service connection] To install 1 x Short sided 25mm PE New water Connection to the 110mm PE Main When: Aug 5-Aug 7

4. Catforth Road, Catforth

What: Two-way signals Why: [New service connection] To install 1 x Short sided 25mm PE New water Connection to the 110mm PE Main When: Aug 5-Aug 7 | Google Maps

