Lasting between one day and a month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 62 roadworks beginning between Monday, August 5 and Sunday, August 11, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Preston & South Ribble roadworks
Preston & South Ribble roadworks starting between August 5 and August 11 | Google Maps
2. Lea Road, Preston
What: Two-way signals Why: [Diversionary works] Excavate joint bays with track in the footway to install and joint cable for HV diversion When: Aug 5-Aug 13 | Google Maps
3. Garstang Road, Preston
What: Two-way signals Why: S50 licence works carried out by Westshield on Garstang Road, Newsham, Preston. Works to install new rising main, construct new manhole and make connection into existing main. temp signals manned 7am-7pm. When: Aug 5-Sept 1 | Google Maps
4. Catforth Road, Catforth
What: Two-way signals Why: [New service connection] To install 1 x Short sided 25mm PE New water Connection to the 110mm PE Main When: Aug 5-Aug 7 | Google Maps
