Work has started on a new £1.5 million expansion to a hospital in Preston.

At the start of the year, Greater Lancashire Hospital announced it will be investing £1.5 million into a second site next door to its current premises in Ribbleton’s Millennium City Park.

This week, the Preston hospital confirmed that building work on its £1.5m annex has now commenced and the new building will be all set to welcome NHS patients from across Lancashire and the North West when it opens this autumn.

Complete with 30 free car parking spaces accessible via a soon-to-be created entrance on Longridge Road, the annex will operate in unison with Greater Lancashire Hospital’s original, neighbouring site.

The hospit’s co-founder Gwam Rajiah expects the new 10,000 sq ft annex – which occupies the former Synetics building - will create at least 50 new clinical roles and an additional 20 clerical roles upon completion. You can find out more about Greater Lancashire Hospital’s second site here.

Pictured (l to r) – Bespoke Healthcare Group’s executive director Sara Rajiah, director of investment and development Myles Rajiah and executive chairman Gwam Rajiah, pictured in what will become the clinical suite in Greater Lancashire Hospital’s major new £1.5m annex in Ribbleton, Preston. | submit

What is the Greater Lancashire Hospital?

Founded by Preston-headquartered entrepreneurs Sara and Gwam Rajiah in 2014, Greater Lancashire Hospital is an independently owned leading private hospital which works closely with some of the UK’s best-known consultants and medical practitioners to support regional NHS trusts and private healthcare patients.

The hospital is an approved supplier to the NHS which allows trusts to refer patients directly to its facilities for a wide range of NHS services ensuring that patients can be seen by medical professionals within a suitable timeframe.

Greater Lancashire Hospital, which is part of Preston-headquartered Bespoke Healthcare Group, is the only hospital in the area that has currently received ‘outstanding’ for patient care by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

What work has begun?

Fit-out work has now commenced on phase one which includes a state-of-the-art ultrasound suite, dedicated physiotherapy and gym areas, seven consulting rooms as well as a reception to the clinical suite.

Among the Preston-based contractors currently working on the first phase of the annex are Wyder Construction and air conditioning specialists DD Cooling.

The building on the left is the current Greater Lancashire Hospital, the building on the right is where the new annex will be. | submit

What has been said about the hospital’s expansion?

Gwam Rajiah, executive chairman of Greater Lancashire Hospital, said: “This new annex will ensure that the best medical care is available for even more Lancashire and North West people.

“But it’s also a really exciting development in the evolution of Greater Lancashire Hospital as we seek to cater for a constantly increasing appetite for our services.”

The building work is being overseen by Greater Lancashire Hospital’s director of investment and development, Myles Rajiah, who said: “We’re already well ahead of schedule and that’s testament to the skill, professionalism and expertise of Wyder Construction’s team.“At any time, there are more than 50 different contractors on site – all of whom are from Preston and the surrounding area.

“The state-of-the-art air filtration and extraction system, which is also fully compliant with the strictest NHS guidelines, is the most recent component to be installed.”