A frozen love story 60 years on for Leyland couple celebrating diamond anniversary

The snow did not stop Jim and Marjorie Marsden's big day and now 60 years on, they are counting their blessings.

The pair, who live in Leyland, met as members of the choir and youth club at St Lukes Church in Preston.

Jim and Marjorie Marsden

They married at the church there a few years later and as it was mid January, they were standing on piles of frozen snow to have the pictures taken.

They have a daughter, Nikki, and a granddaughter, Melanie, who live in Canterbury.

They remain active in the community, as Jim, 81, does voluntary work in the archive of the Leyland Vehicle Museum and Marjorie, 79, is a member of the Harmony singers in Bamber Bridge.

Jim is thrilled to have been married to his sweetheart for 60 years.

He said: “We don’t know what the secret is really. There is nothing we can pinpoint but we have always worked hard and tried to enjoy life and have quite a few hobbies between us. Just simply that.

“We are going to a hotel in the Lake District for a few days to celebrate. We still lead busy lives and are looking forward to a few days of luxury and some nice walks in the Lakes.

“Our daughter ordered a celebration card from the Queen for the occasion.”

