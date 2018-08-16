Longton couple celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

Love blossomed quick for David and Shirley Baron, who are now celebrating their diamond anniversary.

David, 82, proposed to Shirley, now 78, just five weeks after their first date. But it appears it was two weeks too late for Shirley, who admitted she had been expecting it for the last three weeks.

They married at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Preston and family pitched in, with David’s aunt making a wedding cake and relatives donating food. Their best man, former Lancashire Post photographer Geoff Tyrer, took lots of photos on the day.

Now living in Longton, they have four children, John who died in 2013, Peter, Christopher and Bronwen, as well as six grandchildren and two great granddaughters.

Their son Peter says: "David was working in the plumbing department of a builders merchants in Preston and Shirley worked in the garage next door. David had the hots for her but being quite shy was not sure how to approach her. Fortunately one of his work colleges new her and arranged a date. Shirley knew he was keen as she often saw him riding past on his bike with a massive grin plastered across his face.

"Their first date consisted of a day out in the countryside."

Speaking of the wedding day, Peter adds: “In those days money was very tight for a wedding, but love finds a way.

“We all agree they are wonderful parents as well as being wonderful human beings. They are good role models and proof that whatever life may throw at you, if you truly love one another, you really can live happily ever after.

"They may have been married for 60 years but they are still playful and mischievous

"David used to be a member of the Preston Harriers and can often be seen out running.”