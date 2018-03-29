Diamond anniversary: Jimmy Weyer was picture perfect for Ribbleton woman May

After seeing a photo of Jimmy Weyer in his army uniform, May Rimmer knew he was the one.

Read other anniversary celebrations: /lancashire-evening-post-brought-together-john-and-dorothy-davies-more-than-60-years-ago-1-9018523 and /a-nice-honeymoon-surprise-for-a-charnock-richard-mum-on-her-golden-wedding-anniversary-1-9060340

Now the couple are celebrating 60 years of marriage.

The pair met when in Ribbleton Lane, Preston, in 1956 when a friend showed May, then 15, a photo of Jimmy in his uniform. They walked to Waverley Park and arranged another date.

They married two years later at the register office in Walker Street and enjoyed multiple celebrations the Lord Admiral pub, The Derby Arms and Jimmy’s parents’ house. They lived together in Ribbleton and had eight children. They also had 24 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.

May, now 78, worked in Barnes Mill as a weaver and Jimmy, now 83, was an engineer and also worked on the banana boat on Preston Docks, slicing the bananas.

Their daughter, Sharon Battle, said: “As a family, we are extremely proud that they have reach their diamond wedding anniversary.

“They still look so great at their ages and they say laughter is the best tonic. They were delighted to receive a telegraph from the Queen.”

Sharon also revealed her mum almost didn’t recognise Jimmy for their first official date. She said: “Mum had forgotten what he looked like as it was her friend who had the photo. Dad came over and she thought it must be him. He took her to the Guild Picture House and they had parched peas and watched a movie.”