Lancashire Police appeal for help after man, 88, dies after being hit by a car in Chester Street, Blackburn
Lancashire Police were called to Chester Street, Blackburn, at 9.17am yesterday (September 21) to a report that a car had been in collision with a pedestrian.
An 88-year-old man has sadly died after a road traffic collision.
The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. Sadly he died today.
Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision and any dash cam footage from the area.
Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting log 0268 of September 21, or email [email protected]