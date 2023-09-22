News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
Wilko reveals dates for final store closures following its collapse
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Natwest makes pledge after glitch with its cash machines

Lancashire Police appeal for help after man, 88, dies after being hit by a car in Chester Street, Blackburn

Lancashire Police were called to Chester Street, Blackburn, at 9.17am yesterday (September 21) to a report that a car had been in collision with a pedestrian.

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 20:09 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

An 88-year-old man has sadly died after a road traffic collision.

Lancashire Police were called to Chester Street, Blackburn, at 9.17am yesterday (September 21) to a report that a car had been in collision with a pedestrian.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. Sadly he died today.

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision and any dash cam footage from the area.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting log 0268 of September 21, or email [email protected]

Related topics:HospitalBlackburnLancashire Police