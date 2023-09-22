Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An 88-year-old man has sadly died after a road traffic collision.

Lancashire Police were called to Chester Street, Blackburn, at 9.17am yesterday (September 21) to a report that a car had been in collision with a pedestrian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. Sadly he died today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision and any dash cam footage from the area.