Thousands of Lancashire aerospace engineers at BAE Systems could take strike action this autumn over pay.

More than 5,000 members of the Unite union based at Warton and Samlesbury are in dispute, and specific groups will be balloted after rejecting the latest pay offer from the company.

Unite say strike action could see a number of defence programmes grind to a halt on the factory floor.

They were offered 3.6 per cent, which is below the rate of inflation and represents a real terms pay cut. It is also below a pay offer made and accepted by BAE Systems shop floor colleagues, who received 4.5 per cent and an additional day of annual leave.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "BAE Systems is one of the world's biggest defence manufacturers and made billions in profit last year. It pays its CEO vast sums and yet sees fit to try and short change our members for the sake of shareholders.

"This is completely unacceptable and Unite will be backing the thousands of aerospace engineers in their dispute until BAE Systems comes to its senses."

BAE Systems | Google

In 2024 BAE Systems made over £3 billion in profits, up from £2.7 billion the year before. Unite claims it pays its CEO over £11 million per year, ‘so can easily afford to offer a pay award that takes into account the cost of living’. They say that highly skilled workers are ‘furious’.

The ballot for strike action will open on October 1 and close on October 22. If workers vote for industrial action strikes could begin later this autumn. Unite will look to ballot specific groups of workers who will see a number of defence programmes grind to a halt on the factory floor.

Unite regional officer Ross Quinn said: "This dispute is entirely the making of BAE Systems. It needs to come back to the negotiating table with an offer our members can accept otherwise, they will see that anger through targeted action that could impact every contract."

A spokesperson for BAE Systems said: “We believe the Company’s offer, which includes enhancements to pay and pensions, is not only fair and reasonable, but it ensures that our colleagues continue to receive market-leading pay and reward, while balancing our need to be competitive and affordable for our customers.”