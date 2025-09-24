Bird strikes could pose a serious risk to aircraft at BAE Warton when thousands are displaced to build a motorway-sized trench for a cable serving a new wind farm off the Fylde coast, say residents protesting the plans.

Around 50 locals gathered outside Warton Aerodrome in Lytham Road yesterday to voice their opposition to the proposed wind farm cable route, which will pass within 1.5 miles of the BAE site.

Holding a banner at the roadside proclaiming “wind farm plane crash risk”, the group expressed concerns over the massive cable trench, which will be the width of a motorway. They say it will destroy the habitats of thousands of birds, displacing them and potentially forcing them into the airspace of BAE.

Protesters gathered outside BAE Systems in Warton on Tuesday (September 23) as residents voiced their opposition to the proposed wind farm cable route | Submitted

They fear flocks of large seabirds such as gulls would pose a ‘significant risk’ to aircraft, particularly the “high performance, high maneuverability” fighters developed and tested at BAE Warton.

At the planning inspectorate meeting in May, Paul Forshaw - who works for BAE’s planning consultants, DLP Consultancy - said further safety measures might be necessary to mitigate against the risks of bird strikes.

In a transcript of the meeting, he was recorded as saying: “Water bird strikes do bring planes down and that is a significant risk to life. So this is a very serious matter.

“We really need to understand what those risks are. And mitigation, if possible, needs to be as robust as possible.”

BAE Systems plant at Warton.

At the same meeting, Paul Fischer, on behalf of BAE Systems, added: “Even if bird numbers don't increase, they are being potentially brought closer to the aerodrome, close to flight paths.

“That itself would increase the risk. It's not just about numbers of birds. It's where they are in and around the aerodrome which is crucial as well.”

Following yesterday’s protest, a spokesperson for BAE Systems said: “Both energy and defence are critical to our national infrastructure and security.

“As such, we will always seek to find the right balance between supporting energy infrastructure projects and the continued safe operations of our critical defence activities.

“We will continue to work collaboratively with all parties towards a safe and satisfactory outcome.”

DA2, the first UK prototype of the Eurofighter Typhoon, on its first flight over the Fylde coast out of Warton Aerodrome in April 1994 | BAE

One protester, local resident Rose Brown, said: “Everyone should know about this danger. There is no way this cable route should be passing so close to a place where high velocity aircraft are made and tested.

“We believe this is a serious liability and we’ll be protesting again on Saturday (September 27) in St Annes Square, St Annes ahead of the next planning meetings on October 7, 8 and 9, at Village Hotel, East Park Drive, Blackpool, where local people have a chance to speak up against the dangers of this project.”