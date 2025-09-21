How a Lancashire company is revolutionising workplaces with their genius product - and scoops the Kings Award
The Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire, Amanda Parker JP, presented Julie Monaco, Accounts Director of Hurst Green Plastics, with the winner’s trophy at BAE Systems’ Warton Aerodrome last week. BAE use Hurst Green Plastic’s TwinBin Live system to manage stock materials and fasteners, enabling stock to be quickly and easily replenished, enhancing efficiency and productivity.
The original TwinBin- a mechanical system designed to simplify component tracking was first manufactured in 2000 and, over the last 25 years, that initial concept has evolved into TwinBin Live, a digital, data-driven solution that enables real time, vendor managed inventory. Now being used in major organisations throughout the world, TwinBin Live represents a major breakthrough in real time tracking and management of high value, safety critical components.
Hurst Green Plastics is a family-owned business, based in Whalley, which has been trading for over 45 years, operating across global industries including aerospace, rail, electronics, engineering and healthcare. All the company’s products are proudly designed and manufactured in the Lancashire area.
Mrs Monaco said: “It was a real honour to welcome the Lord Lieutenant and her Deputies to BAE Systems’ Warton and to receive our King’s Award from her. Innovation has always been at the heart of what we do and this has enabled our business to become a globally trusted supplier to some of the world’s most renowned organisations.”
Tommy Sharples, Managing Director of Hurst Green Plastics, said: “The King’s Awards is one of the most prestigious awards that a company can achieve. It certainly has been a monumental year in our company’s history; including meeting HRH King Charles III at Windsor Castle and today with our company being presented with the award at our client BAE Systems’ premises. This is certainly a highlight of my career and I am very excited about what the future holds for our business.”