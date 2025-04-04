Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 29-year-old man has been arrested after a cannabis farm was discovered at an address in Lancashire.

Officers executed a drugs warrant on Monday, March 31, at a property on Burnley Road, Crawshawbooth and found a cannabis farm with over 200 plants growing across multiple rooms of the property, all of which have been seized.

There was also evidence that the electricity had been bypassed and Electricity North West attended to ensure the area was safe.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the cultivation of cannabis.

“He has since been further arrested on suspicion of immigration offences and an investigation is currently ongoing.”

Officers were also out with Lancashire Parking Services tackling concerns raised via Lancashire Talking.

This part of the operation targeted parking issues outside a number of schools in the area, focused on improving safety and parking practices during school drop-off and pick-up times. A couple of drivers were given words of advice.

Local Neighbourhood Sergeant Paul Marsden said: “The cultivation of cannabis has many hidden dangers, including risk of fire. Tampering with the electricity supply to power a cannabis farm can have harmful consequences.

“We are determined to tackle cannabis cultivation, as it can cause misery for local communities and often has strong links to organised crime.”

He added: “This is just one of many operations we have planned across the Valley to tackle the issues you have raised to us, including going out with parking services on a regular basis covering all the schools in the local area.”

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.