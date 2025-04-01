Man arrested after large £80k cannabis farm uncovered in Skelmersdale drug raid

A large cannabis farm worth approximately £80,000 was uncovered during a drug raid in Skelmersdale.

Police raided a property in the town under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

More than 100 fully established cannabis plants were seized, with each mature plant typically worth around £800 on the street.

A large cannabis farm worth approximately £80,000 was found in Skelmersdale | Lancashire Police

Officers also discovered that the household’s electrical mains had been bypassed by someone with “extremely questionable skills,” creating a significant fire hazard.

One man was arrested following the discovery.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “It’s not ‘just a bit of weed,’ and regardless of personal views, we will continue to tackle it within our community.

“It is illegal, fuels gangs, violence, the exploitation of vulnerable people, and finances other criminal activities. This will not be tolerated.

“We will continue to disrupt organised crime and the illegal manufacturing and distribution of controlled substances.”

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

