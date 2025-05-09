Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 24-year-old man charged with the double stabbing of two men at a bookmakers in Leyland has pleaded not guilty.

Colm Bloomfield, of Grange Drive, Hoghton, has been charged with two offences of Section 18 wounding with intent.

Police were called to William Hill Bookmakers, Hough Lane, on Friday evening (March 14) to a report of an assault where they found two men in their 30s had suffered stab wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Bloomfield appeared at Preston Crown Court today and entered a plea of not guilty.

He has been remanded on conditional bail until a pre-trial review next year.