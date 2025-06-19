Crucial repairs to a string of Lancashire schools are set to take place thanks to a regional funding boost of over £54m.

The £54,399 514 funding pot is the North West's slice of a national £470m from the DfE's Condition Improvement Fund.

The money is aimed at helping schools sort out major condition needs and ensure buildings are safe and in good working order by addressing health and safety, building compliance and poor condition issues.

Small academy trusts and VA schools as well as sixth form colleges nationally applied for a slice of the funding in an annual bidding round, while a limited number of expansion schemes were also available nationwide through the scheme.

A different funding pot, known as School Condition Allocation, is available to local authorities, larger multi-academy trusts (MATs) and larger VA school bodies.

County Councillor Matthew Salter, cabinet member for Education and Skills, said: “We welcome this vital funding from the Condition Improvement Fund that will facilitate crucial repair work in these Lancashire schools to enable to them continue to operate safely with little risk of disruption to young people's education.

“It is essential that school buildings are kept in good repair to ensure they remain a safe place for young people, teachers and the whole school community.

He added: “We will continue to seek more vital support for our schools, in order to show children that their education matters, their futures matter, and that they can get the best possible start in life.”

In Lancashire, the schools to benefit from the 2025-26 allocation of the DfE's Condition Improvement Fund include:

Baines School, Fylde.

Lancaster Girls' Grammar School.

Clitheroe Royal Grammar School.

Hodgson Academy, Fylde.

St Michael's Church of England High School, Chorley.

Lostock Hall Academy, Ribble Valley.

Maharishi Free School, West Lancashire.

Albany Academy, Chorley.

Academy@Worden, South Ribble.

Southlands High School, Chorley.

Colne Lord Street School.

Colne Park High School.

Accrington Huncoat Primary School, Hyndburn.

Oswaldtwistle West End Primary School.

Rhyddings, Hyndburn.

St Bernard's Catholic Primary School, Preston.

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Preston.

St Teresa's Catholic Primary School, Preston.

The Blessed Sacrament Catholic Primary School, Preston.

Up Holland High School, West Lancashire.

Highfield Community Primary School, Chorley

Gillibrand Primary School, Chorley.

Leyland Methodist Infant School.

Wheatley Lane Methodist Primary School, Pendle and Clitheroe.