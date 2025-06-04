The 15 worst-performing primary schools in Lancashire based on latest reading, writing and maths scores

Discover the 15 lowest-performing primary schools in Lancashire according to the most recent Key Stage 2 (KS2) results in reading, writing and maths.

These schools have been ranked based on their performance in the latest official primary school league tables, which assess pupils' attainment in reading, writing and maths at the end of Year 6.

The league table awards each school a score out of 120 for SAT assessments in reading and maths.

The 'scaled scores' reflect Key Stage 2 assessments taken by students in the summer of 2024.

The league table also includes the proportion of students meeting the ‘expected standard’.

According to the Department for Education, pupils are considered to be meeting this standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or above in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

Pupils are deemed to be achieving at a ‘higher standard’ if they achieve a scaled score of 110 or more in reading and maths, and their teacher assesses them as ‘working at a greater depth within the expected standard’ in writing.

We’ve reviewed the latest data to identify the 23 schools in Lancashire with the lowest performance:

*Please note, the list excludes special schools, and not all schools had available scores.

Calder Vale, Preston, PR3 1SR | Calder Vale St John Church of England Primary School achieved an average score of 97 in reading and 93 in maths. 0% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 0% achieved a higher standard.

1. Calder Vale St John Church of England Primary School

Tabor Street, Burnley, BB12 0HL | Whittlefield Primary School achieved an average score of 98 in reading and 97 in maths. 10% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 0% achieved a higher standard.

2. Whittlefield Primary School

Watt Street, Sabden, Clitheroe, BB7 9ED | St Mary's Roman Catholic Primary School achieved an average score of 101 in reading and 95 in maths. 10% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 0% achieved a higher standard.

3. St Mary's Roman Catholic Primary School, Sabden

Linden Lea, Rossendale, BB4 6DX | Rawtenstall Balladen Community Primary School achieved an average score of 98 in reading and 93 in maths. 12% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 0% achieved a higher standard.

4. Rawtenstall Balladen Community Primary School

